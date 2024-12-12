Welspun Tubular conducts groundbreaking ceremony for expansion at its Little Rock facility in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welspun Tubular LLC today held the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its High Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. This expansion represents a $100 million investment to expand and upgrade the company's line pipe portfolio in the United States.

Welspun Tubular LLC is a subsidiary of Welspun Corp Ltd, one of top three manufacturers of large diameter line pipes globally. The expansion is expected to add an additional 175 jobs at its plant in Little Rock. The upgrade is expected to be completed by Q1 2026.

Company executives, including Welspun World Chairman Mr. B.K. Goenka, Welspun Corp Managing Director Mr. Vipul Mathur, Welspun Tubular CEO Mr. Gerald Mosley, and members of the local leadership team joined state officials and local leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion.

Speaking about this key milestone, Mr. BK Goenka, Chairman, Welspun World said, "We are glad to be in Little Rock to announce the expansion of our plant here which we set up back in 2007, and have successfully maintained a relationship with Arkansas region and its people. This capacity expansion will not just benefit our ongoing operations and cater to Welspun's ethos of customer centricity, but also add to the job market to aid the local population residing here."

"The Port of Little Rock is quickly becoming the center of economic development for our region – and today's groundbreaking is only going to continue that," said Governor Sanders. "I applaud the team that landed this announcement and will continue my administration's work to make Arkansas a low-tax, pro-business state that welcomes companies like Welspun Tubular with open arms."

Welspun Tubular established its manufacturing presence in Arkansas in 2007. Since that time, Welspun has expanded at the Port of Little Rock multiple times, investing over $300 million.

SOURCE Welspun Tubular LLC