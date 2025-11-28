WEMADE Joins Forces with Chainalysis, CertiK and SentBe to Form Global Alliance for Korean Won Stablecoin

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Korean gaming company WEMADE , parent company of the global blockchain ecosystem WEMIX , announced its partnership with blockchain powerhouses Chainalysis, SentBe, and CertiK to form the Global Alliance for Korean Won (KRW) Stablecoin (GAKS). The strategic partnership is set to strengthen the technical capabilities of StableNet, WEMADE's dedicated blockchain mainnet and infrastructure for KRW stablecoins, and drive adoption of the KRW stablecoin worldwide.

(L-R) James Ang, VP of Chainalysis Asia Pacific; Shane Kim, VP of WEMADE and CEO of WEMIX; Ronghui Gu, Co-founder and CEO of CertiK; and Dan Yu, CSO of SentBe, celebrate the launch of the Global Alliance for KRW Stablecoin

South Korea is fast becoming a leading advocate in the stablecoin sector, with rapid advancement in the building of stablecoin infrastructure and regulatory frameworks quickly taking shape. To meet the growing demand, WEMADE seeks to accelerate the development of KRW-backed stablecoin infrastructure that prioritises security, regulatory compliance, real-world use, and global scalability, through its newly-formed alliance of global giants.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Security and Compliance



Chainalysis: The global leader in blockchain compliance will integrate its Web3 threat detection solution Hexagate , transaction monitoring solution Sentinel , and AI-based scam prevention solution Alterya into StableNet .



CertiK: The world's largest Web3 security services provider will oversee security audits for StableNet and provide a block explorer to enhance the transparency and reliability of the infrastructure. CertiK will continue to offer node validation services to WEMADE, improving on-chain monitoring and mainnet technical support.

Real-World Application



SentBe: The leading overseas remittance fintech company provides remittance and payment services in 33 different currencies to 174 countries worldwide, recording an accumulated remittance volume of approximately $10 billion USD. Leveraging its Singapore Major Payment Institution (MPI) license and its capability to operate proprietary on/off-ramp infrastructure, SentBe will collaborate on verification processes around WEMADE's stablecoin -based cross-border remittance infrastructure.



Shane Kim, CEO, WEMIX, and VP, WEMADE, said: "This collaboration with international leaders is an incredibly significant milestone in securing the technical completeness of StableNet, and providing domestic partners with the opportunity to join a world-class technology alliance. With GAKS, we will present a new paradigm for the KRW-backed stablecoin beyond South Korea. We will concentrate our efforts on adhering to global standards, while establishing top-tier infrastructure that is truly indispensable in the wider financial ecosystem."

The official partnership signing ceremony and the launch of GAKS took place in Singapore. Following the ceremony, participants engaged in a fireside chat to discuss the future of the KRW stablecoin, global market trends, and infrastructure requirements.

CertiK Co-founder and CEO Ronghui Gu said: "CertiK and WEMADE have collaborated multiple times in the past, witnessing WEMIX's evolution from gaming into on-chain financial infrastructure. This partnership will deepen our collaboration and drive the development of a KRW-based stablecoin ecosystem. We look forward to leveraging CertiK's expertise in security and compliance to help Korea build a safe, transparent, and globally competitive digital asset infrastructure."

James Ang, VP, Chainalysis Asia Pacific, added: "The durability of any stablecoin ecosystem depends on uncompromising compliance, robust security, and complete transparency. By joining GAKS, Chainalysis is committed to ensuring that StableNet is built on a globally trusted compliance foundation from day one, capable of detecting threats, mitigating risk, and enabling safe adoption at scale. Together with WEMADE and our fellow alliance partners, we are laying the groundwork for a KRW stablecoin infrastructure that institutions, regulators, and users can rely on as it evolves into real-world financial and cross-border applications."

The testnet source code for StableNet was released publicly in October this year, with the testnet scheduled to be released in December, followed by its official launch in early 2026 after stability verification.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About WEMIX:

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services—including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets—WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com/ .

About CertiK:

CertiK is the largest Web3 security services provider, utilizing industry-leading formal verification technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in December 2017 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

About Chainalysis:

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform providing data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and regulators in over 80 countries. Its mission is to build trust in blockchains.

About SentBe:

SentBe, a global foreign exchange (FX) total solutions provider, was founded in 2015 with the mission of creating "A World Without Financial Borders." The company leads borderless financial services by offering innovative cross-border remittance and payment solutions characterized by fast transfer speeds, simple processes, and reasonable fees. Leveraging a broad global partnership network and robust foreign exchange management capabilities, SentBe has built a unique business infrastructure that aligns with global standards. SentBe provides optimal cross-border remittance and payment services for both individuals and businesses, expanding its influence beyond Asia.

