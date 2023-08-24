Wemade onboards Global Game Developers from Poland, Belarus, Hong Kong & South Korea

Wemade Co., Ltd

24 Aug, 2023, 05:34 ET

  • Game developers T-Bull S.A (Poland), AltWolf Software (Belarus), HK Pharos Tech (Hong Kong) and Captains (South Korea) onboarded by Wemade
  • Reinforcing the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY as world's No. 1 blockchain gaming platform by securing a diverse lineup of blockchain games

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading South Korean game developer Wemade has signed onboarding contracts with global game developers from Poland, Belarus, Hong Kong, and South Korea, expanding the global footprint of WEMIX PLAY, the no.1 global blockchain gaming platform. The collaborations are in line with Wemade's aim to ensure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY, its blockchain gaming platform which boasts of more than 100 onboarded games, by securing diverse gaming partnerships.

T-Bull S.A from Poland is developing 'Tank Battle Heroes: World War', a multiplayer tank shooting game. The core content is the PVP mode in which players can defend their territory on a 3D map with a hyper-realistic snowfield and desert background and attack the enemy camp.

'Wind of Chaos' is an action RPG developed by Belarus-based AltWolf Software. Players can become pirates and experience thrilling battles alone or as a team to destroy enemy ships.

Hong Kong based HK Pharos Tech will be onboarding 'TNT Bomb Commando', an artillery shooting game with large-scale battles. Players can also decorate their owned characters with more than 100 types of costumes in the game.

South Korean developer Captains is developing 'The First Hunter', a strategy puzzle RPG, based on the web novel 'The First Hunter'. It features a 3-match puzzle-style battle which gamers can enjoy while collecting and growing colourful characters.

WEMIX PLAY is Wemade's global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million cumulative subscribers. One of the focus areas for the team at Wemade is securing games of diverse genres such as MMORPG, FPS, and SNG for the platform. In particular, WEMIX PLAY has established an 'inter-game economy' by connecting tokenomics for each game, establishing itself as the global No.1 blockchain gaming platform.

For more details, visit http://www.wemixplay.com/

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

