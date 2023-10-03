Wemade Partners with Chainlink Labs and Selects Chainlink CCIP as Its Exclusive Interoperability Engine for unagi(x)

Chainlink Labs has officially joined COURT, Wemade's omnichain initiative that is rapidly ushering in the next era of Web3 gaming by utilizing CCIP

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to announce that Wemade is partnering with Chainlink Labs to power a thriving interoperable Web3 gaming ecosystem and unlock novel cross-chain use cases via Chainlink CCIP. In support of this vision, Wemade chose Chainlink CCIP as the exclusive interoperability solution for unagi(x), the interoperability engine for the omnichain initiative: unagi. Chainlink Labs has also been granted official membership in COURT (Certified Organizations for Unagi Round Table), a consortium that is committed to joint research, development, and innovation, all geared towards unifying an omnichain ecosystem.

An omnichain initiative, COURT is rapidly ushering in the next era of Web3 gaming by utilizing CCIP to help eliminate existing limitations in cross-chain connectivity. Moreover, it aims to redefine the concept of a user-centric experience through the forthcoming launch of 'una Wallet' and 'una Scan,' scheduled to debut in the coming weeks. As the 'unagi' initiative continues to evolve, Chainlink Labs, as the first official member of COURT, will work together with Wemade in facilitating a chain-agnostic unified blockchain experience for all. Through COURT, the ambition of Wemade and Chainlink Labs is to help connect previously isolated blockchain networks and enable seamless cross-chain communications and transfers of assets in the most secure and efficient manner.

"Wemade and Chainlink Labs share an ambitious goal—leveraging Chainlink CCIP to connect disparate blockchains and create an interoperable Web3 ecosystem for games and other on-chain applications," stated Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "The partnership is built on cutting-edge technology, innovation, and a shared vision for the onchain future. Together, we aim to accelerate the expansion of a more interconnected and user-friendly Web3 gaming landscape powered by Chainlink CCIP."

Wemade selected Chainlink CCIP as the exclusive technology underpinning unagi(x) because it is the world's most secure cross-chain messaging protocol. Furthermore, CCIP is backed by the Risk Management Network —a separate, independent network that continually monitors and verifies cross-chain operations for suspicious activity. This additional layer of security is particularly important given historical industry exploits and the billions in user funds lost due to insecure and unreliable cross-chain infrastructure.

"We're excited to help accelerate the adoption of Web3 gaming by providing Wemade with the industry's most secure and reliable cross-chain solution," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "The seamless interoperability provided by Chainlink CCIP will unlock a new era of cross-chain gameplay."

About Wemade

Wemade stands at the forefront of the gaming industry, leading the widespread adoption of blockchain technology with over two decades of profound expertise in game development and business acumen. At the core of their innovation lies their proprietary blockchain mainnet, 'WEMIX3.0,' an experience-driven, platform-centric, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem, poised to redefine the landscape.

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, enhancing smart contracts by connecting them to a wide range of offchain data sources and computations, such as asset prices, web APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, and more. We are dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the standard decentralized oracle framework used by smart contracts across any blockchain.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

SOURCE Chainlink; Wemade