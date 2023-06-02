Wemade reveals teaser sites for new DeFi services: Kurrency and Konverter

News provided by

Wemade Co., Ltd

02 Jun, 2023, 00:20 ET

  • New DeFi services Kurrency and Konverter launch on WEMIX3.0 mainnet on 9 June 2023
  • WEMIX Crypto Dollar (WCD), a cryptocurrency that minimizes price fluctuations, can be minted via Kurrency
  • WCD to be used on Konverter, a step-up from existing DEXes, allowing synergistic effects in the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and including multichain support

SEOUL, South Korea, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global blockchain developer Wemade today announced that it will launch new DeFi Services Kurrency and Konverter on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet on 9 June 2023.

Kurrency lets its participants deposit tokens as collateral to mint WEMIX Crypto Dollar (WCD) to stake and swap. WCD is a cryptocurrency that minimizes price fluctuations, and its role and that of the WEMIX Dollar, a stablecoin with 100% collateralization of USDC cryptocurrency, will be mutually complementary.

Continue Reading
Wemade reveals teaser sites for new DeFi services: Kurrency and Konverter
Wemade reveals teaser sites for new DeFi services: Kurrency and Konverter

To design the new DEX Konverter, the strengths of existing decentralized exchanges (DEXes) were thoroughly analyzed and reorganized for efficiency. This includes the availability of functions necessary for effective Kurrency use including swaps between WCD and various stablecoins starting 9 June 2023. Konverter, which is expected to be officially launched in the latter half of 2023, will include more comprehensive swap services for more efficient exchange between cryptocurrencies and a governance function that is not restricted by compulsory lock-ups.

After launching on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, Kurrency and Konverter will focus on expanding the use cases of assets on the network and vitalize the synergetic effects among DeFi dApps, thus enlarging the volume and utilization of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem as a whole.

Following future growth, and once usage of Kurrency and Konverter has advanced to a stable phase on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, the two DeFi services are expected to evolve and expand cross-chain to multichain functionality. The ultimate goal is to deliver higher value derived from the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem through heightened interconnectivity among major blockchains.

Starting 2 June 2023, Wemade will be organising numerous Kurrency-related quests and activities through which users can gain experience points, in order to encourage participation from its community.

Detailed information on Kurrency and Konverter can be found at:

About WEMIX

The blockchain subsidiary of renowned Korea-based game development company Wemade, WEMIX is accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone. www.wemix.com

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Also from this source

WEMIX and Hub71 partner to grow global blockchain startup ecosystem

Wemade partners with Etherscan for transparency of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.