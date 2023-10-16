WEMAX NOVA SE Voted Best of 2023 by Rolling Stone

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WEMAX, a leading innovator in home entertainment technology, proudly announces that the WEMAX Nova SE 4K Laser Projector has been voted as the Best of 2023 by Rolling Stone, securing the coveted product spotlight page in the October issue of the renowned publication.

Rolling Stone, an American monthly magazine founded in San Francisco, California in 1967 by Jann Wenner and the music critic Ralph J. Gleason, has been an iconic publication focusing on music, politics, and popular culture. Initially recognized for its rock music coverage and political reporting by Hunter S. Thompson, Rolling Stone has evolved over the years. In the 1990s, the magazine broadened its focus to encompass a younger readership, incorporating youth-oriented television shows, film actors, and popular music. In recent times, Rolling Stone has returned to its roots, maintaining a traditional mix of content that includes music, entertainment, and politics.

Rolling Stone's recognition of the WEMAX Nova SE underscores its outstanding performance, solidifying WEMAX's position as a trailblazer in delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional visual experiences in the realm of home entertainment.

The WEMAX Nova SE 4K Laser Projector offers a mesmerizing cinematic adventure within the comforts of one's home, showcasing a remarkable blend of advanced technology and innovative design. With stunning clarity and dynamic visuals, the WEMAX Nova SE guarantees an unparalleled viewing experience, allowing users to indulge in their favorite movies, shows, and games like never before.

To celebrate this esteemed recognition, WEMAX is offering an exclusive 10% OFF Coupon Code: WXVIP1F for the WEMAX Nova SE, inviting cinephiles and tech enthusiasts to embrace a new era of home entertainment.

"We are overjoyed and honored to receive the Best of 2023 award from Rolling Stone. This recognition underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge, high-quality home entertainment solutions to our valued customers," said King Wang, CEO at WEMAX. "The WEMAX Nova SE is a testament to our commitment to creating products that redefine the way people enjoy their favorite content."

For more information about WEMAX Nova SE and to redeem the exclusive 10% OFF Coupon Code, visit WEMAX NOVA SE 4K UST ALPD Laser Projector here.

About WEMAX:

WEMAX is a leading innovator in home entertainment technology, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the home theater experience. With a commitment to superior quality and unmatched innovation, WEMAX continues to deliver state-of-the-art 4K Laser Projectors like the WEMAX Nova SE, transforming the way people enjoy entertainment within the comforts of their homes.

