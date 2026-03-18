wemlo® Sets New Standard for Processing Speed and Broker Support in 2025

The company marks its 10,000th loan to Clear to Close, adds new supported lenders, secures multiple industry recognitions, and continues scaling across 47 states plus D.C.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its acquisition in 2020, wemlo® has become a trusted partner for hundreds of mortgage brokers nationwide, offering a scalable and effective third-party loan processing solution. The company demonstrated significant momentum and expansion throughout 2025, marked by substantial growth in broker partnerships, enhanced service offerings, and key industry recognitions.

Significant Growth and Efficiency in 2025

The wemlo brand experienced impactful growth in 2025, expanding its reach and enhancing operational efficiency. The company successfully added 73 new brokerages to its client list, underscoring its increasing value proposition for mortgage professionals. Furthermore, wemlo experienced a 10% year-over-year increase in total loans closed.

A key indicator of the company's operational excellence is its average time to get a loan from submission to cleared-to-close (CTC) status. In 2025, the wemlo processors averaged just 21 days for this critical phase, significantly outperforming the industry average of 44 days*. This efficiency represents a 6% quicker average CTC time than in 2024, demonstrating continuous improvement in service delivery.

Leading Coast-to-Coast Mortgage Processing Support

Working with wemlo is like having a personal mortgage processing concierge on your team without being added to your bankroll. Brokers receive a dedicated and experienced processing manager, two go-to loan processors that truly understand your business pipeline, and weekly pipeline check-ins to ensure the team is meeting expectations. Plus, the team's rigorous standards and training protocols mean you can rest assured that your processing team is prepared and willing to hustle for your mortgage business.

The company maintains a larger nationwide reach than any other mortgage loan processing company in the U.S. Currently authorized to do business in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C., the brand's services are unmatched in accommodating the needs of mortgage brokers, loan originators, and their customers.

In its ongoing effort to meet brokers and borrowers where they are, wemlo recently expanded its processing support to include eight new lenders. This strategic addition broadens the range of loan products and services available to wemlo customers, ensuring processors are prepared to facilitate diverse offerings. New lenders supported include:

Freedom Mortgage

Kind Lending

LendSure

Mega Capital Funding

Mortgage Financial Services

Mutual of Omaha

ResiCentral

Sunwest Mortgage

This expansion complements the company's existing expertise across more than a dozen loan products from over 30 leading wholesale lenders, covering Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage, Non-QM, and specialized assistance loans. For a full list of states and product support information, visit www.wemlo.io/powerhouse.

Industry Recognition and Milestones

The company's dedication to service and excellence has recently been recognized through several prestigious industry award wins. For the fourth consecutive year, wemlo was named a 2025 NAMB Service Partner of the Year. Additionally, wemlo HQ was recognized as a 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Workplace earlier this year, marking its third consecutive year on the list.

The company is also celebrating a significant operational milestone, recently processing its 10,000th loan to Clear to Close (CTC) status since its inception. This achievement underscores wemlo's sustained impact and growing footprint in the mortgage loan processing industry.

"Reaching the extraordinary milestone of processing our 10,000th loan to Clear to Close status is a powerful affirmation of our value proposition and the trust placed in us by the mortgage community," said Zabrina Suero, director of operations. "This achievement, coupled with our impactful growth last year, reflects our consistent commitment to innovation, efficiency, and providing unparalleled support to brokers and borrowers alike."

Visit www.wemlo.io for more information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting with the team today. To explore wemlo career opportunities, visit www.wemlo.io/careers/.

About wemlo

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto® Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

*Industry average according to ICE Mortgage Technology's March 2024 Mortgage Monitor Report.

SOURCE wemlo