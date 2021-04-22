Wemo Stage Scene Controller Available Now

Designed for easy automation using long-press and short-press functions, the Wemo Stage activates up to six customized HomeKit scenes (i.e. movie night, bedtime, energy saving) for a tailored home environment. An alternative option to in-app controls and experiences, the Wemo Stage Scene Controller provides users with a physical accessory dedicated to controlling the various HomeKit-enabled devices in their home such as lighting, locks, and thermostats.

The Wemo Stage includes a self-adhesive faceplate for easy mounting anywhere with no hardware installation required, and a magnetic slot for the scene controller to click into place so it can be used as a replacement wall switch or portable remote control. The Wemo Stage can also be used with standard Decora faceplates.

"The magic of this product is in its simplicity," says Karl Jonsson, senior director of product management, Wemo. "We are also very invested in the future of Connected Home over IP (CHIP) and continue to be aligned with its belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use."

The Wemo Stage joins other cult favorites including the Wemo Outdoor Smart Plug, Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, Wemo Smart Light Switch, and Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer to deliver wireless control over lighting, smart locks and appliances using the Apple Home app or with Siri.

The Wemo Stage Scene Controller is now available for purchase on Belkin.com for $49.99 USD.

Imagery is available for download here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x1mg4ms2fzhrb14/AABqrnxMgkwjr-64ea2faxIsa?dl=0

*Support for Thread will be available post-launch.

