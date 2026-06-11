WeNatal Launches Iron+ for Targeted Iron Support Across Changing Nutritional Needs

New iron and vitamin C formula combines Ferrochel® iron bisglycinate and PureWay-C® liposomal vitamin C to support iron absorption with a form selected for digestive tolerability

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeNatal, the first comprehensive prenatal supplement and lifestyle brand designed for both women and men, today announced the launch of Iron+, a targeted iron and vitamin C supplement formulated for moments when additional iron support may be beneficial or recommended.

WeNatal Iron+

The launch reflects a growing shift toward more personalized nutrition. While a foundational prenatal or multivitamin routine can help support everyday nutrient needs, iron needs can change based on life stage, lab values, dietary patterns, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, heavy menstrual cycles, endurance training, blood donation, and other factors.

Iron status is especially important during pregnancy, when blood volume expands to support both mom and baby, but it is not limited to pregnancy alone. Athletes, blood donors, people following plant-based diets, and those with increased iron needs identified through bloodwork may also benefit from a more targeted approach. Yet traditional iron supplements can be difficult for some people to tolerate, with many reporting constipation, nausea, or digestive discomfort. Iron+ was formulated with these common challenges in mind.

Each capsule contains 18 mg of Ferrochel® iron bisglycinate, a chelated form selected for its digestive tolerability and supported by clinical research, paired with 100 mg of Pureway-C® liposomal vitamin C to support iron absorption. The formula contains no rice flour, maltodextrin, silicon dioxide, or unnecessary fillers, delivering targeted support in a single vegetable capsule.

"So many women are told they need more iron, then struggle to stay consistent because the experience can be very uncomfortable," said Ronit Menashe, Co-Founder and CEO of WeNatal. "We wanted to create an option that fits into real life and supports women and men through seasons when their nutritional needs are evolving."

"Iron deficiency is far more common during pregnancy than most people realize. By the third trimester, it's been shown to affect more than 50% of women, and in some populations, closer to 80%. Yet many don't discover their iron or ferritin is low until they're already exhausted and depleted. Having a well-formulated, well-tolerated option like Iron+ gives women a real path to staying consistent with iron support when it matters most," said Lisa Dreher, MS, RDN, WeNatal Director of Nutrition.

Iron+ fills an important gap within the WeNatal ecosystem. WeNatal Prenatal Protein+ was intentionally formulated without iron, both to preserve taste and texture of the powder format and allow customers to take iron separately from the calcium-containing product, since these minerals can compete for absorption when taken together. Iron+ was developed as a dedicated standalone option for Prenatal Protein+ customers, giving them a more personalized way to support iron intake while maintaining the thoughtful nutritional foundation that defines the WeNatal system. Because iron needs are highly personal, WeNatal recommends using Iron+ with guidance from a healthcare provider and current lab values whenever possible.

Iron+ reflects WeNatal's broader philosophy that nutritional needs evolve, and support should evolve with the right nutrients at the right time, not a one-size-fits-all approach.

WeNatal Iron+ is available now at WeNatal.com as a one-time purchase ($34.95) or subscription ($26.95).

About WeNatal

WeNatal is the first comprehensive prenatal supplement and lifestyle brand for both women and men, redefining fertility as a shared journey, shifting the conversation from "me" to "we." Recognizing that male factors contribute to approximately 50% of the infertility cases, WeNatal was created to support both partners from preconception through pregnancy and postpartum.

Co-founded by Ronit Menashe and Vida Delrahim after pregnancy loss, WeNatal addresses critical gaps in fertility and prenatal care with clean, science-backed systems built alongside leading experts, including Dr. Mark Hyman, M.D., and Kelly LeVeque, CCN., supporting couples from preconception through postpartum.

Learn more at WeNatal.com.

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Ferrochel® is a registered trademark of Albion International, Inc. Pureway-C® is a registered trademark of One Innovation Labs.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

SOURCE WeNatal