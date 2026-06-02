WeNatal Releases Clinical Study Results for Both Women and Men, Reinforcing That Fertility Is a Shared Journey

Independent studies found significant improvements in well-being, vitality, sexual health, and key nutritional biomarkers after three months of consistent use

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeNatal, the first prenatal supplement company designed for both women and men, today announced the results of two independent clinical studies evaluating the effects of WeNatal For Her and WeNatal For Him over a three-month period.

WeNatal Together

Conducted by Citruslabs, an independent clinical research organization, the studies followed a combined 80 participants and evaluated changes in biomarkers, well-being, sexual health, and reproductive wellness. The findings demonstrated statistically significant improvements across multiple measures related to energy, mood, libido, sexual health, and overall well-being.

The release of the studies represents an important milestone for a category that has historically focused primarily on women, despite male factors contributing to nearly half of infertility cases.

"Fertility has traditionally been treated as a women's issue, even though healthy sperm is part of the equation in approximately half of all infertility cases," said Ronit Menashe, Co-Founder and CEO of WeNatal. "We created WeNatal because we believed fertility should be approached as a shared journey. These studies are exciting because they provide independent data supporting what we've heard from our community for years: when people consistently nourish their bodies, they often feel meaningful changes."

One of the most notable observations across both studies was the progressive nature of the results. Participants frequently experienced improvements within the first month, with many outcomes continuing to improve over the full three-month study period.

"The biggest changes rarely happen overnight – they build over time, and consistency is what drives them," added Menashe.

WeNatal For Her Study Results

The WeNatal For Her clinical study followed 40 women between the ages of 18 and 45 who consumed three capsules daily over three menstrual cycles. Researchers evaluated blood biomarkers alongside validated questionnaires measuring energy, mood, fatigue, bloating, anxiety, vaginal dryness, and overall well-being.

By the end of the study, participants experienced statistically significant increases in both Vitamin D and Vitamin D3 levels. Vitamin D plays an important role in reproductive health, hormone signaling, immune function, and overall wellness.

Researchers also found statistically significant improvements across all eight measured well-being and sexual health parameters by Cycle 3. Many improvements appeared early: by the first cycle, participants were already reporting statistically significant improvements in energy, mood, fatigue, bloating, anxiety, and vaginal dryness.

Participant-reported outcomes included:

84% reported improved overall well-being

75% reported increased energy

75% reported less fatigue

72% reported less bloating

81% said they would recommend the product to family and friends

WeNatal For Him Study Results

The WeNatal For Him clinical study followed 40 men aged 30 and older who consumed three capsules daily for three months. Researchers evaluated outcomes using blood testing, semen analysis, validated questionnaires, and participant-reported assessments related to vitality and reproductive wellness.

By Month 1, participants demonstrated statistically significant improvements in:

Energy levels

Libido

Satisfaction with sex life

Ability to achieve and maintain erections during sexual activity

Muscular strength and endurance

By Month 3, eight of nine evaluated vitality and reproductive wellness parameters showed statistically significant improvement from baseline.

Participant-reported outcomes included:

65% reported improved mood and well-being

54% reported increased libido and sexual arousal

65% said they wanted to continue using the product after the study concluded

A Different Approach to Fertility

WeNatal was founded by Menashe and Vida Delrahim following their own experiences with pregnancy loss and frustration with a fertility conversation that often overlooked men. While most prenatal products are designed solely for women, WeNatal developed complementary formulations for both partners based on the belief that reproductive health is a shared responsibility.

"Most people are never taught how much their daily nutrition and overall health can influence their fertility journey," said Vida Delrahim, Co-Founder of WeNatal. "We started WeNatal because we lived that gap ourselves. These studies are our way of giving couples the kind of evidence they deserve when making decisions about their health."

The Citruslabs clinical studies provide an independent assessment of how WeNatal's formulations may support nutritional status, vitality, well-being, and reproductive wellness when used consistently over time.

For more information, visit WeNatal.com.

About WeNatal

WeNatal is the first prenatal supplement company designed for both women and men. Founded by Ronit Menashe and Vida Delrahim after their experiences with pregnancy loss, WeNatal is redefining fertility as a shared journey through science-backed nutritional support, education, and community. The company's products are designed to support couples from preconception through postpartum.

About Citruslabs

Citruslabs is a clinical research organization specializing in clinical studies for health and wellness brands. Through rigorous study design and independent evaluation, Citruslabs helps brands validate product claims and generate credible scientific evidence.

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SOURCE WeNatal