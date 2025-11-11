WeNatal Reinvents Prenatal Nutrition with the First 3-in-1 Protein Powder for Fertility, Pregnancy & Postpartum

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeNatal, the pioneering fertility and prenatal supplement brand created for both women and men, today announced the launch of Protein + , the first doctor-formulated 3-in-1 protein powder for both moms and dads-to-be. Available in two targeted formulations—a complete prenatal multivitamin, grass-fed whey protein, and collagen blend for her, and a men's preconception multivitamin, grass-fed whey protein, and collagen blend for him—Protein + delivers comprehensive support in a single scoop.

Do Most Pregnant Women Get Enough Protein?

WeNatal Protein+

Most pregnant women aren't getting the protein they need. According to the National Institute of Health, research shows that one in eight pregnant women fails to meet their daily protein requirements , particularly during the second and third trimesters, when amino acid needs increase to support fetal growth and hormone production. And these numbers are based on lower, outdated protein requirements. More current research suggests that women need even more protein than originally estimated . Traditional prenatal vitamins typically provide micronutrients but often overlook macronutrients, such as protein and collagen, both of which are crucial for maintaining metabolic health, promoting tissue repair, and regulating hormones.

"Wellness doesn't have to be overwhelming," said Dr. Demeri, ND, IFMCP, WeNatal's Medical Advisor. "We created WeNatal Protein + to make daily nourishment simple and effective, combining essential nutrients, protein, and collagen in one scoop so women and men can stay consistent and feel the results."

What Makes WeNatal's Protein + Product Better

Each serving delivers 20 grams of total protein coming from grass-fed whey, collagen peptides to support muscle recovery, gut health, and skin elasticity, and a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals. Full Protein + ingredients include:

Grass-fed whey protein

Grass-fed bovine collagen

Chia protein

Coconut milk

Sea salt

Vanilla bean

Organic cinnamon

Monk fruit extract

"So many women told us they couldn't stomach their prenatals early in pregnancy," said Ronit Menashe, WeNatal Co-Founder. "We wanted to make something that fully nourishes you, even on the hardest days."

"Our mission has always been to make prenatal health modern, approachable, and evidence-based," added Vida Delrahim, WeNatal Co-Founder. "Protein + is our next evolution, bridging the gap between clinical nutrition and everyday wellness."

Recent headlines have highlighted independent studies by Consumer Reports and the Clean Label Project, showing that plant-based proteins often contain higher levels of heavy metals such as lead and cadmium due to soil absorption, whereas whey protein sourced from milk consistently tests significantly lower. WeNatal Protein + is third-party tested and verified to stay below California Prop 65 thresholds for heavy metals.

Why is Whey Protein Important for Fertility and Pregnancy?

Whey protein is widely recognized as the most bioavailable and complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids and rich in leucine, which supports muscle synthesis and tissue repair. During pregnancy, these properties help sustain fetal and maternal tissue growth, hormone production, and immune function all while being gentle on digestion for those experiencing nausea or food aversions.

WeNatal Protein + comes in two targeted formulations, available in a smooth vanilla bean flavor that blends effortlessly into smoothies, iced coffee, or snacks—offering a convenient, enjoyable way to meet daily nutrient needs.

WeNatal for Her Protein + — A women's prenatal, protein, and collagen blend to support fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum recovery.





— A women's prenatal, protein, and collagen blend to support fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum recovery. WeNatal for Him Protein + — A men's multivitamin, protein, and collagen designed to optimize sperm health, energy, and muscle performance.

Both formulas are non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free, and have been third-party tested for purity and heavy metals. Each serving is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and contains no artificial sweeteners, fillers, or "natural flavors."

About WeNatal

WeNatal is the mom-created, doctor-backed brand redefining the fertility and prenatal category with inclusive, evidence-based nutrition for both partners. Founded by former Nike executives Ronit Menashe and Vida Delrahim, WeNatal was born from their own experiences with pregnancy loss and a desire to shift the fertility journey from "me" to "we." All WeNatal products are MD-formulated, third-party tested, and designed to simplify wellness with allergen-free, clinically informed nutrition. Recognized by Dr. Mark Hyman, Kelly LeVeque, and other leaders in functional health, WeNatal is building a trusted community for every stage of parenthood.

For more information, visit WeNatal.com and follow @we_natal on Instagram.

SOURCE WeNatal