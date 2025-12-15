WENC "The New Power 1220" to Host Community Open House & Celebrity Meet-and-Greet on Saturday, December 20 in Whiteville

WENC AM 1220 is a heritage radio station serving Southeast North Carolina and the Greater Cape Fear Region. With over 80 years of history, WENC is dedicated to preserving its legacy while offering an expanded platform for local news, community information, civic engagement, and culturally relevant programming.

WHITEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WENC AM 1220, "The New Power 1220," a historic radio station with more than 80 years of service to Southeast North Carolina and the Greater Cape Fear Region, will host a Community Open House and Celebrity Meet-and-Greet on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1326 S Madison St, Suite 28-A, Whiteville, NC 28472.

The event is designed to celebrate WENC's legacy while inviting the community and regional media to be part of the station's next chapter. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the WENC staff, tour the station, and share feedback on how WENC can continue to be a trusted platform for news, information, civic engagement, and community connection.

As a special feature, artists appearing on the Praise with the Stars Concert Tour will stop by WENC during the open house for a fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing. The station encourages listeners, community leaders, and media outlets across North and South Carolina—especially within the WENC listening area—to attend and help amplify a renewed commitment to local voices and local service.

WENC is inviting community members and organizations to offer ideas on programming priorities, public affairs coverage, music and culture, youth and education topics, emergency updates, and ways the station can better support local events and initiatives across the region.

EVENT DETAILS

What: WENC Open House & Celebrity Meet-and-Greet (Autographs + Station Meet & Greet)

When: Saturday, December 20, 2025: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: WENC "The New Power 1220" Studios

1326 S Madison St, Suite 28-A, Whiteville, NC 28472

Who: WENC listeners, community members, civic groups, churches, nonprofits, local businesses, and regional media

Special Guests: Artists scheduled to perform on the Praise with the Stars Concert Tour (autographs available) - James Fortune, Paul Porter, Miz Tiffany, Kim Person, Calvin Norton, Earl Bynum, The Dynamic Abraham Brothers, Asaun Byn

Media outlets are welcome to attend for interviews, photos, and community soundbites. Community organizations interested in partnering with WENC are encouraged to bring information about their mission and upcoming events.

WENC AM 1220, "The New Power 1220,"

https://wencradio.com

Purchase Tickets

Ed Clark

CEO

Fire Media/WENC

[email protected]

