Wendel Names Adam Reinmann CEO of Wendel North America

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendel, a leading global investment firm, today announced that Adam Reinmann has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wendel North America, succeeding David Darmon, who has been named to the Group's Executive Board as Group Deputy CEO.

David Darmon said: "I am excited that Adam, who has been my close partner over the past six years, is succeeding me to lead Wendel's North American efforts. He is an extremely talented investor who is well positioned to continue to expand Wendel's presence here."

"I am pleased to succeed David in this role and further expand Wendel's presence in North America," said Mr. Reinmann. "Since joining Wendel in 2013, I have come to appreciate the Group's strong history and appeal to entrepreneurs and management teams looking for a long-term partner. I am enthusiastic about Wendel's prospects in North America and look forward to working with our team to continue to build upon its success."

Mr. Reinmann is a founding member of Wendel's New York office, which has invested approximately $1 billion in North American opportunities, including the companies Allied Universal and CSP Technologies, since it was opened in 2013.

Prior to joining Wendel, Mr. Reinmann worked at Onex Corporation, a leading North American investment firm, where he was actively involved in several successful private equtiy investments and, in 2009, joined the executive management team of Celestica, Inc. as Chief of Staff to the CEO. He began his career at JPMorgan's investment banking group in New York. Mr. Reinmann has a B.S. in Management from Binghamton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies that are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Allied Universal and Tsebo. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies, implementing long-term development strategies to boost growth and margins and enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody's ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

Agenda

11/7/2019

2019 Investor Day – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2019 and Q3 2019 trading update (pre-market release).

3/18/2020

2019 Full-Year Results – Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2019 (post-market release).

4/30/2020

Q1 2020 trading update and NAV – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2020 (pre-market release)

6/4/2020

Shareholders' Meeting

7/30/2020

2020 Half-Year Results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2020, and consolidated financial statements (post-market release).

11/4/2020

2020 Investor Day – Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2020 and Q3 2020 trading update (post-market publication on 11/3/2020).

