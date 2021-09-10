Wendell August Forge Partners with 9/11 Memorial and Museum with New Ornament

GROVE CITY, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 killed nearly 3,000 Americans, Wendell August Forge has partnered with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum to handcraft a new ornament that will benefit the non-profit organization.

"Wendell August is honored to create a piece that not only honors those lost that day, but proceeds will also go to an incredible organization that helps to maintain the memorial and museum," said Wendell August Forge's president, Christian Werner.

The Never Forget Ticket was commissioned by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum to raise funds to educate future generations about the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Wendell August Forge's handcrafted ornament. Proceeds will benefit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The relationship first started between the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and Wendell August Forge after the non-profit commissioned the giftware company to create a handcrafted ticket to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. That ticket can be purchased on the museum's website and specifically benefits the organization's Never Forget Fund. That fund was created to ensure that future generations never forget the lessons of 9/11.

You can purchase the ornament at wendellaugust.com or at either of their two physical locations in Grove City, Pennsylvania and Holmes County, Ohio.

About Wendell August Forge

Celebrating nearly 100 years, Wendell August Forge continues to proudly handcraft heirloom-quality personalized metal giftware. Made in America using time-honored traditions, we create gifts of enduring beauty, by hand, for you. Find our locations or shop online at www.wendellaugust.com

