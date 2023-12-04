Wendy Bahr, Cisco's former global channel chief and expert on building channel sales value, joins BigSpring

News provided by

BigSpring

04 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've spent countless meetings determining how to allocate incentives to channel partners with only historical or rearview mirror data to rely on – in today's fast-paced economy, knowing that a channel rep can pitch the value of the latest product is critical," says Wendy Bahr, BigSpring's newest advisor. "That's why I'm so excited about BigSpring's AI-powered approach to rapidly uplevel a global partner ecosystem with the latest product innovation in a way that accelerates and quantifies channel sales attribution. BigSpring leapfrogs conventional point solutions with a unified platform that cuts across channel strategy, operations and enablement."

Channel partners contribute 80% of revenue for 45% of businesses. In the US alone, more than 60,000 companies rely on channel partners to help them grow their business. Yet, over half of the companies who have a channel program don't have technology to activate it. "Companies describe the conventional tech stack for the channel as 'spray and pray' and 'death by content'. In contrast, BigSpring is the modern platform that accelerates revenue by ensuring channel readiness stays ahead of the latest product innovation. We're not interested in measuring seats and content hours, we solve for sales growth," say Bhakti Vithalani, founder and CEO of BigSpring.

BigSpring's AI-powered platform onboards everboards channel resources at pace with innovation by deploying targeted campaigns with continuous practice and scoring to keep people ready to sell. The platform is mobile-first and can be launched in a week. Google, Cisco, Pfizer, HSBC, Nutanix, Tata, and others have adopted BigSpring across their teams and partner ecosystems. Customers have quantified >200% increase in opportunity creation, 216% uplift in upsell, and 9x faster time to market.

BigSpring has been recognized as a "Technology Pioneer '' by the World Economic Forum.Its advisors and investors include John Chambers, Adam Grant, Stewart Butterfield, Marty Nesbitt, Claire Hughes Johnson, and now Wendy Bahr, who joined BigSpring as an advisor in October, carries significant authority in the partner ecosystem and value based programs. With 18 years at Cisco, including as Senior VP of Global Partner Organization, Bahr handled a $3 billion budget and oversaw 60,000 partners, establishing her as a tech industry influencer, known for her partnership dedication. She's also served as Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik, leading global indirect sales and managed relationships with partners, including Managed Service Providers and System Integrators. Says Vithalani, "Wendy is among the most experienced channel executives on the planet and we're thrilled to have her on board to deliver even greater value to our customers."

About BigSpring
BigSpring is an AI revenue acceleration platform. Google, HSBC, Cisco, Pfizer use BigSpring across their ecosystem of teams and partners. BigSpring's AI engine deploys personalized campaigns with continuous practice and scoring. BigSpring continually maps best practices to revenue, and identifies which ones to scale up. Visit BigSpring: https://www.bigspring.ai/

SOURCE BigSpring

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.