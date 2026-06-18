Wendy C. Wilson Recognized for Leadership Resilience Speaking and Executive Coaching

MIDDLETON, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy C. Wilson is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member of The Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a keynote speaker, resilience-based leadership educator, and executive coach.

Ms. Wilson helps leaders, teams, and organizations transform adversity into steadier performance, stronger confidence, and more effective leadership. With more than 35 years of corporate executive experience, she brings a practical, real-world perspective to audiences navigating pressure, change, burnout, and personal or professional setbacks.

Evelyn A. Paysse, MD

As a keynote speaker and leadership resilience expert, Ms. Wilson speaks to corporate teams, professional associations, leadership conferences, women's leadership groups, advocacy organizations, and community audiences. Her presentations give audiences actionable tools to rebuild confidence, set healthier boundaries, strengthen self-trust, lead through pressure, and move from survival mode to intentional growth.

Her signature speaking topics include Resilience as a Leadership Practice, Leading Through Adversity, Building Confidence After Setbacks, Burnout, Boundaries, and Sustainable Performance, Turning Invisible Scars into Leadership Strength, and Cultural Competence in Leadership. Her signature program, The WW Performance Edge, is designed to help leaders sustain performance under pressure and emerge stronger from challenge.

Ms. Wilson's corporate career included serving as Chief Financial Officer of a benefits consulting firm and leading global procurement and supplier management teams across the United States, London, and India. That international executive background, combined with her trilingual, multicultural upbringing in Singapore, gives her a global perspective on leadership, resilience, and cultural competence that connects with diverse audiences.

Ms. Wilson is also the bestselling author of Iron Will: How to Heal Your Invisible Scars, Unlock Confidence, and Achieve the Freedom You've Always Wanted. The book supports the message she brings to the stage and gives audiences a deeper resource for continuing the work beyond the event. Her core message, "Where you start does not determine where you finish," has resonated with audiences across corporations, leadership groups, domestic violence organizations, trauma and healing networks, and community organizations.

Ms. Wilson's professional credentials include an AI Mastery Certification and ITIL Service Operations certification, and she has been honored as Employee of the Year in multiple organizations.

Looking ahead, Ms. Wilson is focused on expanding her keynote speaking, leadership development, and executive coaching work with organizations that want more resilient leaders, healthier teams, and practical tools for navigating adversity, pressure, and change. Her work is guided by the belief that people who have been shaped by adversity can become some of the strongest, most grounded leaders in the room.

Contact Information

Wendy C. Wilson | Speaker, Bestselling Author, and Leadership Resilience Expert

Middleton, Wisconsin

Website: wendycwilson.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle