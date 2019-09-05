Wendy Gold Studios™ Debuts Push Pin Globes for Travel Lovers

Sleek and modern in design and handmade in the USA, the Wendy Gold Studios™ push pin globe collection includes four product line designs to fit every budget. Designs include standard signature pin push globes, push pin globes with personalized legends, custom decoupage art push pin globes, and push pin globes with custom engraved bases. Pin globes are offered in four colors, custom handmade wood bases are available in four finishes, and each pin globe comes with a push pin travel kit containing everything needed to start pinning travels, including a custom tool to make pinning a breeze.

Push Pin Globes make unique milestone gifts for anyone who loves to travel including those celebrating an anniversary, wedding, birthday, graduation, or even retirement. They also make exceptional gifts for the upcoming holiday season, especially with prices starting at only $189 for the standard signature push pin globes. To view the Wendy Gold Studios™ Push Pin Globe Collection, visit https://wendygold.com/collections/push-pin-globes

Since 2010, decorative artist Wendy Gold has been creating artwork for explorers using upcycled vintage maps and globes as her canvas. Her visionary brand quickly expanded to include collections of custom push pin travel maps, stunning vintage map art, decoupage vintage globe art, and most recently push pin globes. Wendy has been featured on CNN, NPR, Newsweek, USA Today, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Sunset Magazine, and many other local, national and international media outlets. She has also appeared on the TV show, "I've Got a Secret." To learn more about artist Wendy Gold, her gallery in downtown San Anselmo, CA. and how she is inspired to create her artwork, visit www.wendygold.com

