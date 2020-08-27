Wendy Hartman Named to NAPFA Board

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Strategic Wealth ("Buckingham") today announced that its President Wendy Hartman has been named to the Board of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). A NAPFA member since 2017, Hartman currently serves on its Midwest regional board.

"It is especially gratifying to be joining a Board with other women professionals in the financial services industry," said Hartman. "One of Buckingham and NAPFA's long-standing shared goals is to see more women in the wealth advisory business and in leadership positions."

Against an industry average of 23.2%, as of July 31, 35% of Buckingham's wealth advisors are women according to the Oliver Wyman "Women in Financial Services 2020" study1.

"We are delighted that Wendy will now be working with NAPFA at the national level," said Buckingham CEO Adam Birenbaum. "Wendy is a fantastic champion for advancing our common goals for our community."

Since joining Buckingham as a wealth advisor in 2010, Hartman held roles of increasing responsibility. She served as the Advisory Team Director, which included overseeing advisory teams and advisory team development while helping them implement the firm's strategic initiatives and direction, prior to being named President, Buckingham Strategic Wealth in June 2019.

"By being a NAPFA member first and a regional board member next, I have gained great appreciation for the conferences and educational seminars, which have given me the opportunity to meet and network with many like-minded fee-only planners," said Wendy Hartman. "Participating in NAPFA has helped give me a 360-view of challenges for both planners and clients, which is immensely valuable. I am honored to have been asked to join and am looking forward to increasing involvement on the Board."

Buckingham noted that, under the leadership of Hartman, the firm was recently named to Financial Times' FT 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list,2 for the sixth consecutive year.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth (Buckingham) is a growing community of advisors and financial specialists who believe when our lives are guided by a sound plan, we can achieve great things. We are a registered investment advisor helping individuals, businesses, nonprofits, retirement plans, and dental and professional practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by building holistic, evidence-based wealth plans. The firm's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. The strategies in our investment plans are risk-optimized, cost-effective and tax-efficient, tailored to address each client's distinct willingness, ability and need to accept market risk. Our approach is guided by decades of objective, peer-reviewed research on how markets work, relying on proven financial planning strategies. Our committee-based approach to investment policy and advanced financial planning strategies is rooted in academia. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 41 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit buckinghamadvisor.com.

