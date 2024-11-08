Wendy Kallergis, Esteemed President and CEO of Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association Announces Retirement

Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association Search for Successor

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) announced today that Wendy Kallergis, a prominent leader in the hospitality industry, will retire as President and CEO after nearly two decades of exceptional service. Her last day in the role will be December 31, 2024. The GMBHA is currently searching for a successor to Kallergis. During the transitional period, Curtis Crider, former Chairman of Jungle Island Resort, will serve as Co-CEO to assist Kallergis.

"It is bittersweet to announce Wendy Kallergis' retirement," stated Amir Blattner, Chair of the GMBHA and General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Miami. "Wendy has been an incredible leader for our association, its members, and the hospitality sector. Her contributions to our organization and the industry are unparalleled, and we are immensely grateful for her unwavering dedication. She will be deeply missed. We look forward to ensuring a seamless leadership transition and to the future success of this essential organization for our community."

David Whitaker, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), remarked, "Wendy has made an extraordinarily positive and lasting impact on both the Greater Miami and the Miami Beach Hotel Association and our tourism industry. Her decision to retire marks the end of a remarkable tenure, during which she achieved significant milestones in establishing the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association as the largest hotel lodging group in Miami-Dade County. She has also played a crucial role in fostering unity and collaboration among travel, tourism, hospitality professionals, and government and business leaders at local, national, and international levels. I want to thank Wendy for her service, dedication, and friendship over the years."

As president and CEO of the GMBHA, Kallergis launched several important initiatives, including the Sustainable Hospitality Council, which promotes eco-friendly practices in the industry. She was instrumental in guiding the industry through the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical leadership during this challenging period. Additionally, she tackled other significant issues, such as leading efforts during the Zika virus outbreak.

Kallergis is credited with helping transform Miami into a premier destination for major events and cultural tourism, securing its global reputation as a vibrant hub. She collaborated closely with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) to attract significant events to Miami-Dade, including the Super Bowl and the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Through the GMBHA's partnership with the National Immigration Forum's New American Workforce, Kallergis earned recognition as a White House Champion of Change for her role in promoting citizenship in the workplace.

Her upbringing influenced her lengthy career in the hospitality sector in a restaurant family. Kallergis earned her B.A. in French Language from George Washington University and subsequently traveled to France. There, she attended the University of Paris, the Cordon Bleu L'Ecole de Cuisine, and the Modern Gourmet Cooking School in Annecy. Upon returning to the U.S., she continued her work in the culinary arts in Washington, D.C., before establishing her career in Miami as the General Manager of the legendary Miami City Club. Kallergis has held various roles in catering, food and beverage, and events at the Biltmore Hotel, Mayfair Hotel, Delano South Beach, and Grand Bay Hotel. She also served as Director of Catering and Conference Services during the Summit of the Americas at the Biltmore.

Kallergis served as President and CEO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce for over a decade. Under her leadership, the organization became a vital force in the community, promoting economic growth, advocating for business-friendly policies, and providing essential resources to its members.

Throughout her career, Kallergis has served as a board member and advisor for several organizations, including:

Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors

Black Hospitality Initiative Board of Directors

FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality Management Industry Advisory Board of Directors

Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Academy of Hospitality and Tourism Board of Directors

Miami-Dade College Culinary Institute Business Advisory Council

International Women's Forum, Miami Chapter

Les Dames d'Escoffier

Her expertise and dedication have garnered numerous accolades, including the South Florida Business Journal's Influential Business Women Award, the American Hotel & Lodging Association's Women in Lodging Connect Leader of the Year Award, and HSMAI South Florida Chapter's 2020 Hospitality Legend of the Year.

