Wendy Raquel Robinson, Jeannie Mai, Jemele Hill, Jake and Jazz Smollett, Matthew A. Cherry and More Present a Powerful June Lineup on the Hit Show "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple EMMY®-winning TV/film producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald, will bring a powerful June lineup together on his hit show "Money Making Conversations." A trusted voice in entertainment and entrepreneurship, McDonald will speak with a range of stars from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, journalism, music, fashion, and business this month, on creating new projects, building long-term success in multiple career lanes, and more. Hosted/produced by Rushion McDonald, "Money Making Conversations" can be heard every Monday live on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with replays on Fridays 10AM ET, and Sundays at 4PM ET. The show can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Howard University's Campus and SiriusXM Channel 142 on HBCU Campuses, and can also be accessed via iTunes, iHeartRadio podcast, Amazon Alexa, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and seen live on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

Rushion McDonald-Host and Creator of Money Making Conversations

The lineup of talent* expected on "Money Making Conversations" for June includes: Wendy Raquel Robinson, Award-winning Actress (new show ABC's "Grand Hotel", acclaimed shows "The Game," "The Steve Harvey Show"), Philanthropist and Mentor of her Amazing Grace Conservatory; Jeannie Mai, EMMY®-winning TV host of "The Real," sideline correspondent on new ABC show ABC's "Holey Moley," style advocate, producer, and fashion correspondent; Jemele Hill, Host of the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" Podcast, and writer for The ATLANTIC; Jake and Jazz Smollett, Lifestyle Experts, Authors, and Hosts of CLEO TV's "Living By Design with Jake and Jazz"; Renowned recording artists Salt-N-Pepa (BET's "Ladies Night"); EMMY®-winning Actor and Entrepreneur Robert Ri'chard (talking latest movie Bolden, his HighwayFit Program and EPM essential oil line); Matthew A. Cherry, Director, Producer (TBS' "The Last O.G.", BlacKkKlansman, 9 Rides), NFL Alum, Monkeypaw Productions film/television executive, and Author ("Hair Love"); Actor, Singer Roshon Fegan (TV One's "The Bobby DeBarge Story"); Phil Thornton, Senior Vice President & General Manager of RCA Inspiration, Television & Film Producer, and Philanthropist; Anthony Evans, #1 Billboard Recording Artist, Actor, Author, and Entrepreneur; Dr. Bobby Cartwright Jr., Founder/Executive Producer of the 19th Annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest (TV special taping on June 22nd); Ginny Ehrhart, Georgia State Representative, Business Owner of Southern Sisters Home, a home décor and linens enterprise, Host of Southern Sisters Radio lifestyle show, Food and Lifestyle writer, Philanthropist, former chef and talk show host; Entrepreneur Tony Smith, Founder of the Jarvis Boards handcrafted paddle board and surfboard company in Austin, TX; Reggie Bush, NFL champion and Philanthropist; and Tech Entrepreneur Muoyo Okome, Host of "Game of Grow" Podcast and Founder of App Magic.

Producing "Money Making Conversations" through his company 3815 Media, Rushion McDonald brings together celebrities, CEOs, authors, industry tastemakers, and entrepreneurial success stories to pay it forward with helping generations of listeners find and create their own success stories in their careers and crafting a well-balanced life. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard. He's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and produced countless award shows, television specials, sitcom, radio shows, comedy tours, and more.

*List subject to change

To connect with Rushion McDonald, please visit:

www.RushionMcDonald.com

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @RushionMcDonald

Contact:

W&W Public Relations

Jacinda Chen / 215765@email4pr.com

908-253-6360

SOURCE Money Making Conversations