Wendy Shepherd Celebrates 20 Years With Studio Matrix - Helping People With Publicity And Their Online Presence

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Shepherd is an entrepreneur who developed many websites over the last 24 years (since about 1997), including launching Studio Matrix 20 years ago to help entertainment talent with websites, social media, publicity, and brand management. Wendy is also the owner of entertainment websites Movie Vine (since 2004), Entertainment Vine (since 2006), and many other websites.

"I love working with amazingly talented and dedicated people and getting the news out about their projects. The stories that are shared will hopefully inspire others," says Wendy Shepherd.

Born in Ohio, Wendy currently lives in Maryland, is a happy wife to husband Michael, mother to three children; Erick, Timothy, and Mark, and is also a grandmother. Wendy's experience includes digital graphics, website design, online publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, coding, and more. She works with well-known entertainment talent and films, and runs many high-profile marketing campaigns.

Wendy has previously been covered for her online work and creations by The Wall Street Journal, Revenue Magazine, Digital Journal, Voyage LA, USA Weekly, Blasting News, and The Emmitsburg Dispatch (retired), along with other media outlets.

Through Studio Matrix, Wendy Shepherd has worked with notable actors over the years including: Sean Patrick Flanery (Powder, The Boondock Saints), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead, The Boondock Saints), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld, Capote), Paul J Alessi (Alpha Males Experiment), Danielle Nicolet (The Flash), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural, Lost), Josh Stewart (Criminal Minds), Bernard Robichaud (Trailer Park Boys), Richard Gabai (Insight, Justice), Russ Russo (An Act of War), Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running for Grace), Simon Merrells (Spartacus, Knightfall), Carmine Giovinazzo (CSI: NY), Brighton Sharbino (The Walking Dead), Saxon Sharbino (Poltergeist), Kyla Kennedy (Speechless, The Walking Dead), Dee Wallace (Cujo, E.T.), Gabrielle Stone, Caitlin Carmichael, Gene Blalock, Anthony Ingruber, Joseph Morgan, Bill Kelly, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Carolyn B Kennedy, Justin Kucsulain, David Bianchi, Massimo Dobrovic, Kevin Interdonato, Gloria Mann, Kevin Sizemore, Peyton Wich, Lily Chee, Ryan J Francis, Erik Fellows, Aaron Dalla Villa, Jaiden Kaine, Christine Horn, Gene Silvers, Jonathan Stoddard, Jermaine Rivers, and many more.

