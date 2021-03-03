Wendy White Joins TigerConnect® as Chief Marketing Officer

The healthcare industry is in the midst of a dramatic shift in its use of technology, one that favors highly integrated, cloud-native, mobile-centric collaboration solutions like TigerConnect. The COVID-19 crisis has revealed weaknesses born from archaic communication tools and siloed data that only compounds the stress placed on healthcare workers. At the same time, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual care and telehealth solutions, another area of strength for TigerConnect.

"TigerConnect is in a phase of rapid growth. With more massive health systems than ever adopting TigerConnect, we are scaling our go-to-market and executive team to position the company for even more impressive achievements going forward," said Brad Brooks, CEO and co-founder of TigerConnect. "We're thrilled to have a marketing executive of Wendy's caliber join our leadership team to architect a path to continued exponential growth and establish TigerConnect as a world-class brand."

White brings a unique skill set for this critical moment in the company's evolution, having led marketing at early-stage organizations, as well as more established companies like Intel and Microsoft. White most recently oversaw marketing as CMO of Egencia, the business travel brand of Expedia Group, where she transformed and modernized their global marketing efforts and go-to-market engine. White will bring a combination of strategy and operational excellence to her new role at TigerConnect.

"TigerConnect is a company on the verge of transformative growth," said White. "I've been in this place before, a moment of convergence when market forces and innovative technology come together to change the dynamics of an entire industry. I'm excited to be part of it."

TigerConnect is known for its robust portfolio of complementary healthcare collaboration solutions, which include TigerFlow® for optimizing care team workflows, TigerTouch® for virtual care/telehealth, TigerSchedule® for physician on-call scheduling, and most recently, next-generation middleware capabilities powering virtualized nurse call, alerts/alarm management, smart bed integration, and advanced analytics. The company is changing the way hospitals and healthcare organizations deliver care—offering a peek at the real-time health systems of the future.

