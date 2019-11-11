Wendy's Celebrates Its 50th Birthday with Special Deals for Florida Residents and U.S. Military Veterans

And the celebrating doesn't stop there. Wendy's is also thanking all U.S. military veterans and first responders in these three markets on Monday, November 11 by giving them a free small Dave's Single ® combo.

"As a veteran and Wendy's employee of 43 years, this week is a special one," says Jack St Clair, a decorated U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and VP of Operations for Wendy's franchisee Gold Coast Holdings. "It means a lot to me personally to thank our loyal customers, veterans and first responders. Afterall, Wendy's wouldn't be celebrating 50 years in business without them."

Since day one, Wendy's makes real food for real people. They start with high-quality ingredients and prepare them made to order. Wendy's chefs combine familiar flavors with fresh twists to make food that's "gotta-have-it-now" delicious. Wendy's tracks and applies food trends at the right time in the right way, and builds in value where it matters so customers can count on food they love at an affordable price.

All participating restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers will be honoring the following deals:

Monday, November 11 : U.S. military veterans and first responders must be in uniform or present a valid military ID to receive a free small Dave's Single combo with dining room or drive thru visit, limited to one per guest.

U.S. military veterans and first responders must be in uniform or present a valid military ID to receive a free small Dave's Single combo with dining room or drive thru visit, limited to one per guest. Friday, November 15 : Customers will receive a free Jr. Birthday Cake Frosty with dining room or drive thru visit, limited to one per guest.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company

Related Links

http://www.wendys.com

