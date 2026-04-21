Wendy's Celebrates Opening of 100th Restaurant in the Philippines

Milestone underscores the brand's continued growth and momentum in one of Southeast Asia's key markets

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company announced today the opening of its 100th Wendy's® restaurant in the Philippines. Located at Friendship Highway, Angeles City, Province of Pampanga, this new location marks a significant milestone and reinforces the brand's long-term commitment to one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) markets. Owned and operated by Wenphil Corp., the 100th restaurant reflects Wendy's focus on delivering fresh, high-quality food and welcoming hospitality to more communities across the Philippines.

Leaders from The Wendy's Company and Wenphil Corp. celebrate the opening of the 100th Wendy's restaurant in the Philippines.

Since first entering the Philippines more than four decades ago, Wendy's has steadily expanded its footprint, building a strong presence with Filipino consumers by providing made-to-order fresh food, localized menu offerings, and a modern restaurant experience. The 100th Wendy's restaurant opens as the Philippines' QSR industry continues to grow rapidly, expanding nearly 19% annually over the past five years1, underscoring the strength and momentum of the market.

The Philippines is also one of the most active QSR markets globally, with more than 70% of consumers visiting a quick-service restaurant at least once per week2. As Filipino consumers increasingly seek craveable, high-quality meal options that are convenient and accessible, Wendy's is well positioned to meet that demand.

Chris Conway, SVP and Managing Director, APMEA at The Wendy's Company said: "Reaching 100 Wendy's restaurants in the Philippines is a meaningful milestone for our brand and a testament to the strength of this market. The Philippines continues to be an important growth market for Wendy's in the region, and we're proud to expand alongside Wenphil to bring our iconic menu and exceptional hospitality to even more Filipino communities."

Wenphil has played a key role in Wendy's success in the Philippines, opening restaurants in high-traffic urban and suburban locations and continuing to invest in new restaurants designed to meet evolving customer expectations. With the opening of its 100th restaurant, Wenphil remains on track toward its long-term growth plans, with an agreement in place to operate 200 Wendy's restaurants in the Philippines by 2030.

Joey Garcia, President & CEO at Wenphil Corp. added: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the opening of our 100th Wendy's restaurant in the Philippines. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our teams, the strength of our partnership with Wendy's, and the continued loyalty of our customers. As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering the quality, freshness, and hospitality that sets Wendy's apart in the market."

Founded in 1969, Wendy's is one of the world's most iconic and recognized global QSR brands, known for its commitment to quality, fresh ingredients, and menu innovation tailored to local tastes. In the Philippines, Wendy's continues to serve a wide range of fan-favorite hamburgers, chicken offerings, fries, and the iconic Frosty® dessert.

1 Based on data from Euromonitor International, 2025

2 Wendy's brand health tracking (PH), 2024

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

Wendy's Media Contact

Elizabeth Drake

Director, International & System Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company