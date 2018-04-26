Wendy's Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com

"At Wendy's, we're always looking for new ways to create a better experience for the customer," said Frank Leary, Vice President of Customer Experience at The Wendy's Company. "I believe that starts by providing franchise and company operators with the tools they need to accurately evaluate and coach their restaurant teams to drive operational excellence."

The Wendy's Company will use the mobile evaluation platform to measure and improve quality, food safety, and consistency in the field. Wendy's leadership will analyze data gathered from these evaluations to drive calibrated strategies that improve experiences at individual restaurants. The Company will use this data to promote system-wide operational excellence and continuous improvement.

"Not only do we expect this partnership to further streamline internal operations, but we're also excited to leverage the flexibility and value of the Form.com platform to find new and interesting ways to communicate with Wendy's restaurant operators and affect change on a restaurant-by-restaurant basis," said Leary. "From there, we can dig deeper into the data to find even more ways to delight our customers as a system."

The partnership represents WorldAPP's commitment to delivering innovative mobile solutions that meet and exceed the complex needs and expectations of their enterprise customers. According to the WorldAPP CEO, the move represents an important step in their mission to modernize the way restaurants collect, analyze, and act-on operational data.

"We're very excited to announce this partnership with The Wendy's Company," said Oleg Matsko, CEO of WorldAPP. "Wendy's has always shown a commitment to innovation, and we at WorldAPP are proud that Form.com is now helping them lead the way."

WorldAPP implemented the custom Form.com solution using a rapid approach to mobile delivery. Delivered and integrated in just over three months, the solution provides Wendy's with up-to-the-minute operational data in a streamlined workflow.

"The implementation of Form.com as a mobile evaluation platform for a company like Wendy's demonstrates the sheer power and flexibility of our solution," Matsko continued. "It's also a testament to the persistence and dedication of our team of innovators that worked tirelessly with Wendy's to make it happen."

To learn more about how WorldAPP and Form.com can help your company run better, visit www.form.com

About The Wendy's Company:

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

About WorldAPP

WorldAPP helps mid to large organizations improve how they collect, manage, and leverage data across the enterprise. Using our Software Platforms, Form.com and Key Survey, WorldAPP works hand-in-hand with customers to understand their needs and configure complete solutions that integrate with their current IT systems and the way they do business. WorldAPP products are deployed by 1000's of clients around the world including many Fortune 500 companies.

Whether clients need to enhance data collection, improve operations, or ensure successful strategic initiatives, WorldAPP has the right technology, expertise, and "To Be of Service" mindset to ensure successful, enterprise-wide implementations that help great companies run better.

Media Contact: Scott Regan, 888-708-8118, scott.regan@worldapp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-continues-to-lead-innovation-through-partnership-with-worldapp-provider-of-formcom-300636192.html

SOURCE WorldAPP, Inc.