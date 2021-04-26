Wendy's Franchisee JAE Restaurant Group Receives Culture at Work Award from ADP®

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAE Restaurant Group, one of the largest multi-unit franchisees of Wendy's, announced today the company received the prestigious Culture at Work Award from ADP® at its 28th annual ADP Meeting of the Minds conference. JAE Restaurant Group was recognized for driving sustained employee engagement through a dynamic, best-in-class workplace culture.

"From the beginning, JAE Restaurant Group has been committed to being an employer of choice — and that starts with having a people-first culture where employees have the resources they need to succeed and feel empowered to do their job," said Randy Pianin, Chief Executive Officer of JAE Restaurant Group. "The last year has been challenging as we've had 7,000 team members across four states relying on us to get the company through this crisis. But thanks to our culture, not only did we not lay off anyone, we created a stronger company. We're honored to accept this award from ADP for championing workplace innovation and enacting positive change within our organization."

In 2020, JAE Restaurant Group implemented ADP Vantage HCM® to drive communication and engagement across the company. JAE's collaboration with ADP has allowed for seamless integration of early and flexible pay capabilities, which has made a positive impact on employees' financial well-being. By tracking the impact of the changes JAE has implemented through ADP® DataCloud, the company has seen that its overall strategy has driven down labor costs. By reducing labor costs and fostering a culture of engagement, JAE has navigated the impact of the pandemic and do more for its employees.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's winners on the inspiring achievements they've made following a year of such tremendous change," Debbie Dyson, president of National Account Services at ADP, said about the awards. "HR professionals have had to adapt to unprecedented challenges, and in doing so, they've underscored HR's very purpose and its incredible potential to transform an organization. We're proud to work alongside these changemakers to not only meet the needs of the moment but to help businesses emerge ahead."

For more information about JAE Restaurant Group and employment opportunities, visit http://www.jaerestaurantgroup.com/. The company is slated to open six new restaurants over the next few weeks in Florida (Coconut Creek, The Villages, Winter Springs, and Homosassa) and Tennessee (Maryville and Knoxville) and is currently hiring for all positions.

