Wendy's Freshly Made Berry Burst Chicken Salad Makes an Encore This Summer

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® Berry Burst Chicken Salad is back for an encore, returning as this summer's, most craveable salad. Featuring ripe strawberries and juicy blueberries, the Berry Burst Chicken Salad takes center stage to serve up sweet summertime flavors and give fans another delicious salad option that fits with any schedule. Trust us, this is one crowd pleaser you won't want to miss!

The Berry Burst Chicken Salad returns to Wendy’s line of freshly made salads this summer. Featuring hand-cut strawberries, juicy blueberries and crumbled feta cheese on a bed of crisp lettuce, each salad is topped with a warm, freshly grilled all-white meat chicken breast, toasted almonds and accompanied by Marzetti® Simply Dressed® Raspberry Vinaigrette.

To ensure the freshest, juiciest berries during the peak of harvest, this summer salad is making a seasonal appearance, available now through Labor Day. Wendy's Berry Burst Chicken Salad features hand-cut strawberries, fresh blueberries and crumbled, tangy feta cheese on a bed of crisp lettuce. Each salad is topped with a warm, freshly grilled all-white meat chicken breast, toasted almonds and is accompanied by Marzetti® Simply Dressed® Raspberry Vinaigrette.* As with all of Wendy's freshly made salads, the Berry Burst Chicken Salad is prepared in-restaurant daily.

"We know salad fans value fresh, quality ingredients, and great-tasting flavor, and neither of these should be sacrificed just because you're eating on-the-run," said Carl Loredo, Vice President, Brand and Advertising for Wendy's. "That's why Wendy's does salads better than anyone in the business. So, when you're craving a salad loaded with fresh produce and seasonal flavors –Berry Burst has you covered."

Not to mention, Wendy's summer salad is packed with nutritional goodness - containing a ½ cup of fruit, a ½ cup of dairy and 1 ¾ cups worth of vegetables in its full-size.** Enjoy the full-size salad, dry toppings and grilled chicken included, for under 400 calories, or grab a half-size for a boost on the go. Plus, the recommended Marzetti® Simply Dressed® Raspberry Vinaigrette only adds 50 calories per packet and was created specifically to complement Wendy's Berry Burst Chicken Salad with delicious, fruitful flavors. Consider your summertime cravings, cured!

Wendy's Berry Burst Chicken Salad is available for a limited time, sold in a full-size for $6.89 and a half-size for $4.89.***

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,**** freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Marzetti and Simply Dressed are registered trademarks of T. Marzetti Company.

**According to the USDA MyPlate standards.

***Price and participation may vary.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Media Contacts:

Frank Vamos, 614-764-8477; Frank.Vamos@Wendys.com

Amy Baker, 214-259-3408; Amy.Baker@Ketchum.com

SOURCE Wendy's

Related Links

http://www.wendys.com

