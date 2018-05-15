Wendy's Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer

Customers in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Macon, Columbus, Savannah and Augusta can purchase a limited-edition Camp Sunshine Frosty Card from now until July 1, 2018. Priced at just one dollar, each key card not only earns customers a free junior Frosty with any purchase until December 31, 2018, but also –and more importantly – gives kids and teens the chance to attend Camp Sunshine, free of charge.

"Camp Sunshine holds a special place in our hearts, and we've been proud to support the important work they do for the last nine years," says Wendy's Division Marketing Manager Samone Brumfield. "Knowing that we can make a difference in any child's life means much more than a Frosty. It's about giving them a break to have fun during an extremely difficult time. That's priceless."

Camp Sunshine is one of the nation's first organizations to provide year-round support to children with cancer and their families. While the cost for one child to attend a week of summer camp is roughly $800, all kids and teens visit Camp Sunshine for free.

"Wendy's is one of Camp Sunshine's biggest supporters," says Nancy Burrow, special events and communications manager at Camp Sunshine. "Last year alone the Frosty Card campaign helped send nearly 400 kids to camp, which is remarkable. We're looking forward to another successful year and seeing how every Frosty Card purchase truly does change a child's life."

About The Wendy's Company

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world's third largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the Unites States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

About Camp Sunshine

Camp Sunshine enriches the lives of Georgia's children with cancer and their families through recreational, educational and support programs. Camp Sunshine is committed to providing magical moments for children with cancer and to building a community of hope where families with similar experiences draw strength from one another amid common understanding. For more information call (404) 325-7979 or visit www.mycampsunshine.com.

Camp Sunshine, Inc. (Georgia not-for-profit Corporation) is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Camp Sunshine summer is accredited by the American Camp Association.

