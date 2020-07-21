Wendy's Launches 'Wendy's Rewards' Across The U.S.

Scoring free Wendy's is easy with Wendy's Rewards. Simply make a purchase at Wendy's to earn points and keep track of them in Wendy's mobile app. Customers can earn points on nearly every way++ they get Wendy's, whether its placed via mobile order or by scanning their app at the pick-up window. All you need is a Wendy's account to start turning those JBCs into more JBCs, because the only thing better than eating Wendy's is earning more Wendy's while you eat.

"Wendy's has some of the most loyal customers around, and we're thrilled to launch a program that rewards them for their excellent taste in craveable, high-quality food," said Carl Loredo Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "What better way to reward them than with icons like Spicy Nuggs, Baconator, Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and so much more."

Wendy's fans will earn 10 points for every $1 spent on food, with opportunities to earn bonus points on certain items from time to time. Mobile orders for pickup using the Wendy's app will automatically have Rewards points added to the customer's account. If placing an order at the counter or in the drive-thru, customers will scan their in-app QR code to secure their Rewards points. It's that easy.

Customers will still be able to utilize the popular offers that exist within the Wendy's app and will earn points based on the total value they pay (before taxes) after their selected offer is applied.

To find a restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location . To check out additional details on Wendy's Rewards, visit https://www.wendys.com/rewards.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's.

+ Limited time Only. Double points will appear in customer's app 24 hours after purchase.

+ + Orders placed directly with third-party delivery providers do not qualify for Wendy's Rewards points at this time.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

