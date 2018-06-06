Wendy's New Berry Burst Chicken Salad: Made Fresh. Delivered Free.

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to summer salads, Wendy's doesn't disappoint and neither does the Berry Burst Chicken Salad, Wendy's newest salad sensation. Not only is it packed with fresh berry flavors, tangy feta cheese, crisp leafy greens, a sweet raspberry vinaigrette and warm, freshly grilled chicken – but it's also delivered for FREE, right to your doorstep*.

Wendy’s adds the Berry Burst Chicken Salad to its lineup of freshly made salads this summer. Featuring hand-cut strawberries, juicy blueberries, tangy feta cheese, toasted almonds and freshly grilled all-white meat chicken breasts, this summer salad packs 41 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, a full day’s worth of vegetables and a serving of fruit, so you can eat smart and delicious on-the-go.

That's right, Wendy's is making it easier than ever to grab something fresh and still tackle all those summertime to-dos. Wendy's provides a solution for busy people everywhere with a balanced and leafy green salad, and now with DoorDash, Wendy's national exclusive logistics partner, customers can enjoy free delivery with promotion code (BERRYBURST). The Berry Burst Chicken Salad is topped with almonds and antioxidant-rich seasonal berries. The full-size salad serves 4 grams of fiber and 41 grams of protein to keep you full and energized. Add in the fact that the full-sized salad, including two packets of dressing, is under 500 calories, while still serving ½ cup of fruit, ½ cup of dairy, plus a complete days' worth of vegetables, and you've got a salad that gets almost as much done as you do!

"Our new Berry Burst Chicken Salad is filled with freshly grilled chicken, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and hand-chopped lettuce - those are things you just don't find at other salad places," said Kurt Kane, Wendy's chief concept and marketing officer. "And now that we're offering free delivery through DoorDash, it's easier than ever to get a great tasting and fresh salad no matter how busy you might be this summer."

At Wendy's, every salad is prepared fresh and in-restaurant each and every day. Built on a bed of hand-chopped lettuce and made with hand-cut strawberries, juicy blueberries, crumbly feta cheese and toasted almonds, the Berry Burst Chicken Salad hits on sweet, savory, salty and crunchy. Raspberry Vinaigrette Simply Dressed® by Marzetti adds a smooth sweet taste to the already flavorful salad. And to top it all off, add a warm, freshly grilled all-white meat chicken breast and you've got a deliciously different salad you won't find anywhere else. Read more about the Berry Burst Chicken Salad and history of Wendy's summer salads on the Square Deal Blog, here.

Wendy's Berry Burst Chicken Salad will be available for a limited time this summer. The salad is served in both a full-size option for $6.79 or half-size for $4.79.**

*Delivery available in select markets at participating Wendy's. No delivery fees with order of Berry Burst Chicken Salad, terms and conditions available here: http://drd.sh/axIR80/. Ends 7/1. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. To order now, visit DoorDash.com/wendys.

**Price and participation may vary.

Marzetti and Simply Dressed are registered trademarks of T. Marzetti Company.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @Wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 850 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

