Wendy's New Parmesan Caesar Chicken Salad: Crisp, Cheesy and Craveable

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance can be hard to achieve when you're constantly on the go, but when it comes to finding middle ground between delicious flavors and quality ingredients, Wendy's has you covered with its fresh made-in-restaurant daily salad line. From savory to sweet and simple to bold, Wendy's offers a variety of flavor combinations that you wouldn't expect from fast food salads.

Wendy’s adds a Parmesan Caesar Chicken Salad to its core menu. Made with chopped romaine, greenhouse-grown grape tomatoes, an all-white meat grilled chicken fillet, parmesan crisps and a three-cheese blend of Asiago, Romano and Parmesan, this freshly made salad delivers on craveability and quality.

And now, Wendy's takes salad craveability even further with the addition of the Parmesan Caesar Chicken Salad to its lineup of freshly made salads. The newest addition puts a unique twist on the familiar Caesar salad, adding an Italian three-cheese blend and crunchy parmesan crisps atop the salad for a delicious, leafy bite. Made with chopped romaine lettuce, greenhouse-grown grape tomatoes and an all-white meat grilled chicken fillet, the salad is 410 calories even at its most indulgent, full size with all dry toppings included, and is still under 500 calories when paired with one packet of creamy Caesar Dressing by Marzetti® Simply Dressed®.

"Some people think they have to forfeit flavor for a quality, feel-good food option, but that just isn't true," said Kurt Kane, Wendy's Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer. "Not only do Wendy's salads taste great, they're made with fresh produce in-restaurant every single day. You can't find this level of commitment everywhere, but our fans deserve the best and we're here to deliver it."

Wendy's freshly made salads fill the need for craveability and convenience, without sacrificing quality or taste. View the full lineup of Wendy's salads below, which can be customized to include a grilled, spicy or homestyle chicken fillet, or ordered without, and are available as full-sized and half-sized options. *

Wendy's Parmesan Caesar Chicken Salad is new to the menu and made fresh daily, featuring chopped romaine lettuce, greenhouse-grown grape tomatoes and an all-white meat, freshly grilled chicken breast. The salad is topped with a blend of Asiago, Parmesan and Romano cheese, crunchy, parmesan crisps and paired with Caesar Dressing by Marzetti® Simply Dressed®.

To read more about Wendy's new Parmesan Caesar Chicken Salad, visit The Square Deal, here.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

* At participating Wendy's®. Pricing may vary.

** Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada

Marzetti and Simply Dressed are registered trademarks of T. Marzetti Company.

