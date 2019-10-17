Wendy's Packs A Southern Punch with The Carolina Classic Burger

Featuring zesty chili, diced onions, mustard and tangy cole slaw topped on a Wendy's quarter pound fresh, never frozen beef patty*, customers can get it all with the Carolina Classic. Previously sold in Charlotte-area restaurants, this flavor-filled burger is now expanding to the rest of the state and throughout South Carolina for all to enjoy.

"The Carolinas are known for bold and flavorful food, which has always been the inspiration for our Carolina Classic burger," says Carolina Restaurant Group's Director of Marketing Kathy Alvis. "It's been a crowd favorite for years, so we're excited to bring this flavor combo to more Wendy's fans throughout the rest of the region this fall."

For convenience, the Carolina Classic Burger is available at participating Carolina Wendy's locations, through mobile ordering in the Wendy's app and is eligible for delivery using DoorDash. This burger was created to hit the spot, all the spots, so be sure to stop in and grab one before they're gone.

About The Wendy's Company

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world's third largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the Unites States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

*Approx. weight before cooking. Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada. Limited time only at participating locations in the Carolinas.

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company

