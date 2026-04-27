Wendy's Sweet and Sour Sauce Returns to Menus by Popular Demand

Beloved dipping sauce is back for a limited-time only starting April 27, and it's up to fans to show Wendy's why it should stay

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Thousands of social media comments. Countless posts and tags. An undeniable wave of fan passion demanding one thing: the return of Wendy's® Sweet and Sour dipping sauce.

Wendy's Fan-Favorite Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce is Back

Starting today, April 27, Wendy's fan-favorite Sweet and Sour sauce is officially back in restaurants across the U.S. after a nearly seven-month hiatus.

To announce the return, Wendy's partnered with Sweet and Sour sauce superfan and social media creator, Jaz Smith (@JustJazzyIDK). "No dream is too big," said Jaz Smith. "We asked for Sweet and Sour sauce and Wendy's delivered!"

While the iconic Sweet and Sour sauce is returning for a limited time, its future is in fans' hands. Want it to stick around? Let Wendy's know by ordering the sauce and by liking, commenting and sharing this post. It's time to get loud!

WHERE & WHEN:

Fans can unwrap Wendy's Sweet and Sour dipping sauce at participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

HOW:

Sweet and Sour sauce pairs perfectly with Wendy's Tendys™, chicken nuggets or Hot & Crispy Fries. Order as an add-on to any meal and get to dipping.

Fans can enjoy the iconic Sweet and Sour sauce alongside Wendy's other six signature sauce lineup for maximum dipping: Wendy's Signature, Sweet Chili, Scorchin' Hot, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard.

WHY:

With one of the industry's most passionate fan bases, Wendy's has built a legacy of listening to guests. From bringing back menu favorites to the launch of all new menu items, Wendy's is committed to giving fans the high quality, fresh ingredients and bold flavors they crave.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company