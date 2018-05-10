Wendy's to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt

"We are incredibly excited and proud of our new restaurant in Gluckstadt, and we think our guests will love the new design," said Brian McDaniel, SVP Operations of Carlisle, a franchisee of the Wendy's Company. "In addition to this new restaurant we have been very actively updating our existing restaurants throughout the state. Building new restaurants and remodeling existing ones is part of our multi-year strategy to reinvest in our local communities and provide a better quick service experience."

The new Gluckstadt restaurant will feature the new "Smart 55" building design, with a smaller footprint than a traditional Wendy's restaurant. The restaurant uses innovative interior and exterior design elements to reinvent the Wendy's restaurant environment and experience. In addition to an open kitchen design which provides guests a unique inside look at their food as it is being prepared, the dining area features a large variety of mixed use seating types.

"We welcome our friends and neighbors to come in on the 14th and check out our new Gluckstadt Wendy's restaurant. Our commitment to Mississippi is something we are very proud of and we plan on being so for many years to come," McDaniel said.

About The Wendy's Company

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world's third largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain. The Wendy's system includes more than 6,500 restaurants in 29 countries and U.S. territories. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

