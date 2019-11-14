WeNeedAButton Hooks Up with Babeland

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The #WeNeedAButton campaign, launched by WaxOh! and Dating.com Group, is getting together with feminist sex-positive toy shop, Babeland. #WeNeedAButton's mission is to push patient-matching sites and other organizations to label queer-friendly medical providers to shut down discrimination in the doctor's office.

The campaign not only wants to improve the healthcare experience for members of the LGBTQ+ community but also shine a spotlight on safe, positive sex. This partnership further confirms our commitment to shut out shame and judgement in the queer community.

Discussing the partnership Zachary Zane, campaign ambassador for #WeNeedAButton, said, "Babeland is a perfect partner for this campaign. It's an awesome business. Babeland has already done so much to showcase how fun safe, healthy, sex can be and supports all members of society equally – which is exactly what our campaign is about as well."

To kick off the partnership, Babeland is hosting an event on Friday, November 15th at their SoHo location. The event will feature #WeNeedAButton spokespeople and acclaimed writers Zachary Zane and Sophie Saint Thomas who will share stories from the campaign. They will also provide tips on safe, positive sex, how to disclose an STI, PrEP, toy usage and more. Those attending the event will also be able to shop Zachary and Sophie's top sex toy picks, just in time for holiday shopping.

Babeland Brand Manager Lisa Finn said, "As soon as I was introduced to the #WeNeedAButton campaign, I was immediately on board. The campaign is right up our alley; we're all about destigmatizing all things around sex, and open conversations result in decreases of the spread of STIs. We also wanted to affirm that those that have STIs can have fulfilling, pleasurable, and fun sex lives, too. Our partnership is a great extension of the work we already do in the store and online."

Babeland is all in on educating its audience about #WeNeedAButton and the importance of the campaign. The aim is to educate the combined audiences on many of the stigmas facing the LGBTQ+ community today with a little fun mixed in as well. If you're interested in attending the Babeland x #WeNeedAButton event RSVP for free here.

About #WeNeedAButton by Dating.com Group and WaxOh!:

#WeNeedAButton is a healthcare advocacy campaign by Dating.com Group and WaxOh!. The campaign is designed to encourage patient-matching sites and other organizations to identify queer-friendly medical providers. Launched during World Pride 2019 in New York, #WeNeedAButton is an ongoing campaign that works to reduce discrimination when accessing quality medical care.

About Babeland:

Babeland is an inclusive, sex-positive adult shop with three retail locations in New York, a flagship store in Seattle, and an online shop at Babeland.com. Women-founded and feminist-run, Babeland focuses on making sure that you have the right tools for your pleasure- from their broad variety of toys, to their free in-store educational workshops, and more.

SOURCE Dating.com Group

Related Links

https://www.waxoh.com/weneedabutton

