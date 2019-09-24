Wentworth Financial Partners Announces Its First Acquisition by Entering into A Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Independent Planners Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wentworth Financial Partners ("WFP"), today announced that the firm has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Independent Planners Group ("IPG") an insurance brokerage general agency located in Scottsdale Arizona.

IPG, has been serving financial advisors and insurance professionals since 1991. IPG's business model is built on character and a devotion to helping advisors better serve their clients by providing comprehensive insurance products.

"IPG is the perfect fit for the growth in distribution we are experiencing here at Wentworth Financial Partners. Their stellar reputation combined with next generation leadership makes them the kind of partner we can build a legacy with," said Jerome Clement, President of WFP.

IPG a well-rounded and diversified insurance BGA has spent the last few decades focused on supporting their relationships through the distribution of annuities, disability income, life insurance and long-term care. This acquisition will help build on each of those offerings by identifying other targets for acquisition that represent a best in class approach to each product line.

"We wanted to expand and not replace our current strategic alliances. It was important for us to maintain the foundational relationships we have with Lifemark Partners/BRAMCO and also to stay with the Leaders Group for our Broker Dealer registration," said Brian Kelly, President of IPG.

The transaction scheduled to close later this quarter marks the first acquisition for WFP. Strategically IPG will utilize WFP's resources to enhance IPG's offering and bolster its commitment to its core business.

ABOUT WENTWORTH FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Wentworth Financial Partners is an insurance entity that operates throughout the United States, providing a cutting edge insurance platform for Registered Investment Advisors. Wentworth Financial Partners' origins extend back to 1989 when it began as a small insurance department within an investment firm catering to high net worth individuals, CEOs, high profile professional athletes and large institutional clients. WFP is strategically positioned to distribute risk management products and solutions throughout the independent financial services industry.

For more information, go to www.wentworthfp.com .

SOURCE Wentworth Financial Partners

Related Links

http://www.wentworthfp.com

