Wenzel's Farm Adds Venison Snack Sticks

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, the award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is excited to announce that they will now be offering Venison Snack Sticks in three varieties, Original, Teriyaki and Jalapeno Cheddar.

All the Wenzel's Farm Venison Snack Sticks are made with grass-fed venison, and are gluten free, making them a great, high protein snack for the individual who is needing a grab and go snack.

"We are really excited as a company to be launching the new Wenzel's Farm Venison Snack Stick line, said Wenzel's President Mark Vieth. "We can provide a product consumers have a demand for at a great price. This product's packaging brings forward the elements of our main line of products with a simpler, cleaner look."

The Venison Snack Sticks will come in a single serve 1.5 oz package and have an MSRP of $2.49. You can pick up and try all three varieties of the Venson Snack Sticks at your favorite local convenience store, or at www.wenzelsfarm.com.

Wenzel's Farm offers 14 tasty beef snack stick varieties, and 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks, and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

