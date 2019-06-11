Wenzel's Farm Introduces Jalapeno Cheddar Snack Sticks

MARSHFIELD, Wis., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is pleased to announce the addition of Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks to its popular line of snacks.

Wenzel's Farm Jalapeno Cheddar sticks are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of beef, perfectly seasoned and naturally smoked. And while new, mouth-watering flavors are continually added to the line-up of protein packed snack sticks, the foundation for these great products continues to be built upon the family recipes that has been used to produce quality meat products since 1949. Like all Wenzel's snack sticks, no artificial colors are used, there is no MSG, and they are gluten free.

"We're very excited about the introduction of our Jalapeno Cheddar sticks," stated Wenzel's Farm President Mark Vieth. "Our consumers desire bold new flavors and with the popularity of our snack sticks growing, we want to continue to give them more choices."

The new snack sticks combine quality cuts of perfectly seasoned beef with real Wisconsin cheddar and a Jalapeno kick to create a flavor that is sure to become a new fan favorite.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating out of the original barn in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

