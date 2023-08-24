Wenzel's Farm Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

News provided by

Wenzel's Farm

24 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

Wenzel's Farm Sets Record for Longest Meat Snack Stick

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, the award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is excited to announce that on August 19th they earned the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest meat snack stick, with a single and continuous Wenzel's Farm Snack Stick that measured 314 feet long. Wenzel's Farm partnered with Devro, a leading manufacturer of collagen casings and films to create a casing that was long enough and strong enough to withstand this record setting attempt.

Continue Reading
Wenzel's Farm logo with GUINNESS WORLD RECORD logo
Wenzel's Farm logo with GUINNESS WORLD RECORD logo
Wenzel's Farm rolling out the 314' long record meat stick
Wenzel's Farm rolling out the 314' long record meat stick

Wenzel's Farm hosted a 75th Anniversary celebration on this day. The Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to confirm that the record had been set, and a crowd of family, friends, members of the Marshfield community, and valued vendor partners were there to partake in the celebration and enjoy a piece of the 314-foot-long Snack Stick following its record confirmation.

"Wenzel's farm has been providing quality meat products for 75 years, and setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the longest meat snack stick, was the perfect way to celebrate this amazing milestone," stated Wenzel's President Mark Vieth. "It has been an honor to be part of this community for the last 75 years, and we look forward to the next 75. As a company we want to thank everyone who joined us  in this celebration, helping us be a part of making history, and eating a piece of history!"

After the record was set, the entire 314 foot long, naturally smoked, snack stick was then shared with those in attendance, so the entire community could play a role in this record setting event. 

Wenzel's Farm offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, and 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:
Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks, and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

Contact: Jeff Bergmann
715.442.2078
[email protected] 

SOURCE Wenzel's Farm

