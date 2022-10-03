Wenzel's Farm Wins CStore Decisions' 2022 Hot New Product

Dill Pickle Flavor Wenzel's Farm Meat Sticks Win's New Product Award

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is excited to announce that they have won a Hot New Products Award from CStore Decisions in the meat snacks category with their new Dill Pickle flavored meat stick.

The CStore Decisions Hot New Products contest is a one-of-a-kind contest, where it is determined by the retailer community. Retailers evaluated and gave points to products based on innovation, packaging, likeliness to carry/implement in their stores, and more.

Wenzel's Farm Dill Pickle flavor meat sticks

"We couldn't be more excited or honored to be recognized with this award from CStore Decisions 2022 Hot New products," said Mark Vieth, President of Wenzel's Farm. "It took multiple attempts to get the Dill flavor just right and this award is a testament to the process we go through to create new products that represent the quality our customers have come to expect of our Wenzel's Farm brand."

The new Dill Pickle flavor meat stick offers a unique and appealing taste that blends perfectly with Wenzel's naturally smoked meat. The new sticks are currently available in 8oz packages with a 2oz option coming later this year.

If you like the addicting taste of a good dill pickle, these snack sticks are for you. A very natural, authentic flavor presents itself, making for the perfect snack while on-the-go. Like all Wenzel's Farm snack sticks Dill Pickle has no MSG, no artificial colors, and is certified gluten-free.

Wenzel's Farm now offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949. And in 2020, Wenzel's Farm expanded their offering when they added Beef Jerky to their product lineup. Consistent with their other meat snack products, the Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG, and is gluten-free. The 5 flavors of jerky contain no nitrites or nitrates and has 10 grams of protein per serving with only 90 calories.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks, and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

Contact:

Jeff Bergmann

715.442.2078

[email protected]

SOURCE Wenzel's Farm