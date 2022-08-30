Wenzel's Increases Production Capacity

Premium Meat Snack producer satisfies increased demand with additional production capacity.

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks recently completed the latest addition at their facility to meet increased demand for their snack sticks and jerky products. The new addition will provide 40% more space for production and warehousing. While continuing to grow, Wenzel's has not wavered from their commitment to handcraft their snacks with premium cuts of meat and naturally smoked products. In fact, the new expansion is still located on the original farmstead in Marshfield Wisconsin.

"We had utilized virtually every square inch of our existing space," stated Wenzel's President Mark Vieth. "This added space will allow us to continue to provide superior service and quality meat snacks for our customers, while still maintaining our roots here in the heart of Wisconsin."

Wenzel's Farm offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, and 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

Contact: Jeff Bergmann

715.442.2078

[email protected]

SOURCE Wenzel's Farm