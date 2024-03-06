WEPACK 2024 will present much-expected kaleidoscopic highlights this April

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part and parcel of the industrial manufacturing industry, the packaging industry is accelerating transformation and development, with continuous emergence of relevant new industries, business formats, technologies and models bringing new opportunities for further cross-border integration, industrial chain ecologization, and automated intelligence development in the industry.

WEPACK 2024 will be held from April.10-12 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Hall), China WEPACK 2024 floor plan at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Hall)

Based on excellent specialization, marketization and internationalization, WEPACK organized by RX has already become an international window for cutting-edge information exchange in the global packaging industry and provided the Chinese packaging industry with a platform to link to the world and showcase its strength over the years.

To be held at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from April 10 to 12, 2024, WEPACK 2024 will feature six concurrent shows, including: SinoCorrugated South 2024, SinoFoldingCarton 2024, PACKCON 2024, DPrint 2024, SinoPaper South 2024, and Food Pack & Tech 2024. It will compose the charm of the packaging industry in a new posture, create a carrier-class grand show in the international packaging industry characterized by a larger scale, higher influence, wider coverage and richer exhibit categories, and pool together 1,200+ exhibitors, with an estimate of 100,000+ global packaging industry personnel attracted to the venue.

• 120,000 m2 of exhibition area

• 50,000+ cardboard and carton manufacturing enterprises

• 30,000+ folding carton color printing manufacturing enterprises

• 10,000+ label and flexible packaging manufacturing enterprises

• 1,000+ graphic express printing enterprises

• 20,000+ packaging R&D and purchasing personnel of brand owners

• 1,000+ raw paper distributors

• 3,000+ food & catering packaging enterprises

• 6,000+ overseas paper packaging enterprises (from 110 countries and regions)

• 3,000+ representatives from overseas regions

• 50+ hot trend forums + events of the packaging industry

Six concurrent exhibitions, build a collaborative development pattern across the whole packaging industrial chain

No success could be achieved in a single field without considering the bigger picture. In the current era, the economic development blueprint of "the industrial chain as a whole" is being sketched out. A key driver of the packaging industry's high-quality development, WEPACK 2024, based on over twenty years of industry accumulation, moves faster to integrate into the global packaging industrial chain. With an exhibition area of 120,000 m2, this edition has incorporated 6 major sectors of packaging series exhibitions. By that time, carton processing equipment and materials, folding carton processing equipment and materials, digital label printing equipment and materials, packaging container manufacturers, raw paper manufacturers, and catering packaging processing equipment enterprises and material suppliers will jointly manifest the new high ground of packaging intelligent manufacturing.

SinoCorrugated South 2024

SinoCorrugated South is not only a "grand stage" for carton manufacturing, but also an irreplaceable trading and exchange platform in the global carton industry. Outstanding exhibitors from various segments will come in droves to SinoCorrugated South 2024, showcasing their star products and delivering rich, diverse, and cutting-edge corrugated box processing solutions to the industry.

A specialized exhibition for folding carton printing and post-press processing equipment, consumables, technologies, and services, SinoFoldingCarton 2024 pools more than 400 renowned brands from home and abroad. Exhibiting over 500 high-end and cost-effective devices, and more than a thousand types of consumables under one roof, it serves as a preferred platform for purchasing folding carton processing equipment and gaining information about new industry trends.

Focused on digital application equipment and technologies of whole-category packaging products printing and forming, DPrint 2024 is the only exhibition in China that spotlights digital printing solutions in the packaging industry. Previous editions of the exhibition pooled together hundreds of well-known supplier brands from home and abroad to showcase currently advanced printing and forming digital application technologies for labels, cartons, folding cartons, flexible packaging, metals, etc. together, as well as high-end and cost-effective equipment and consumables, so as to drive the development and application of digital printing technologies.

SinoPaper South 2024 will comprehensively demonstrate three major categories: packaging paper, commercial printing paper, and special paper, and pool resources from numerous overseas paper mills, so as to enrich raw paper purchase channels for enterprises with paper demands and lower production costs. The "raw paper trade purchase zone" to be set up at the exhibition will provide more quality raw paper purchase options for paper packaging enterprises in the Greater Bay Area of South China .

Specializing in the food contactable packaging field, FOOD PACK & TECH 2024 covers the whole process of manufacturing, processing, forming and detection, etc. for finished packaging products. Committed to creating uniqueness and concreteness within the packaging industry, it serves as a one-stop specialized trade platform showcasing leading food packaging product processing equipment and technologies, as well as food-grade packaging materials.

Jointly organised by the China Packaging Federation and RX, PACKCON is a platform for sourcing and exchanging all types of packaging and containers, combining on-site exhibitions, conferences, events, live courses, business matching and other professional services, and bringing together more than 30,000 packaging purchasing decision makers from the eight end-user fields, and it is the perfect platform for packaging and containers suppliers to learn about the market information, get high-quality orders, and build up business contacts.

With increasing internationalization, global industry associations, agencies, and trade visitors convene in Shenzhen

Based on its ongoing dive in the domestic packaging industry, the organizer RX actively grasps overseas incremental markets, taps into emerging market regions, pools global purchase power, and assists suppliers of equipment and consumables in the packaging industry in expanding global trade, precisely opening up dual tracks of both domestic and overseas markets, and achieving dual value added in branding and profits.

Domestically, an estimate of 50,000+ cardboard and carton manufacturing enterprises, 30,000+ folding carton and color printing manufacturing enterprises, 10,000+ label and flexible packaging manufacturing enterprises, and 20,000+ packaging R&D and purchasing personnel of brand owners will visit the site.

Internationally, RX possesses 600,000 carton enterprise databases at home and abroad covering foreign and domestic target customers. They are upgraded in a timely manner to strictly ensure up-to-date data. Trade buyers and regional agencies will be selected from such databases for onsite visit and consultation.

It is foreseeable that packaging industrial chain enterprises at home and abroad will gather in Shenzhen from April 10 to 12, joining hands to draw the blueprint for the global packaging industry development.

50+ concurrent events bring together global packaging industry big shots, with excitements staged one after another

Apart from a complete array of exhibits in the packaging industry chain, the exhibition will concurrently host a series of high-standard forums, and invite representatives from domestic and international packaging industry associations, authoritative institutions, renowned enterprises in the industry, and industry leaders to the site. These forums will focus on hot topics of common interest in the packaging industry to unfold substantiated academic feasts and brainstorms one after another, where continuous excitements will maximize the experience feeling of both exhibitors and visitors.

In the past 20-odd years, the organizer of WEPACK, along with domestic and international packaging enterprises, associations, institutions, media, and numerous personnel who care about the industry's development, experienced the transformation era in the packaging industry together, and witnessed and accomplished today's new landscape in the packaging industry. In the future, WEPACK will maintain an open, collaborative, and innovative stance, assume the task of driving packaging industry development, grow and progress together with the industry, jointly build a grand platform for market development, and usher in a new era for the global packaging industry!

April 10th-12th let's meet at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Hall)!

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.