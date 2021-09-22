WePlayed Aligns with SIDEARM Sports to Deliver Short-Form Video to Fans

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlayed Sports, the leader in short-form video for college athletics, and SIDEARM Sports, a LEARFIELD company and the leading digital media provider for official collegiate athletics programs, today announced a relationship to integrate WePlayed's A.I.-powered short-form video content into official college athletic websites created and managed by SIDEARM.

College sports fans now can watch - from any device - thousands of quick-hitting, short-form video #moments of their favorite student-athletes and teams, accessible via official athletic sites.

"We capture every moment of every game to create short-from video content that meets fans' growing demand to watch their favorite teams and players anytime, anywhere," says Terry Denson, CEO at WePlayed Sports. "We're thrilled to partner with industry leaders SIDEARM and LEARFIELD so our platform can support official athletic websites and connect more fans with relevant and personalized video content."

WePlayed and SIDEARM have developed an ecosystem that automatically maps #moments into official athletic websites on home, team, roster, and schedule pages. The new relationship between the two companies currently provides fans the opportunity to watch #moments on various SIDEARM-powered websites within the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big East conferences.

"Fans are incredibly passionate about the teams and players they follow, and we know the desire for constant content is real. WePlayed brings an exciting dynamic to these official college athletic sites that's never before been available to fans," said SIDEARM Sports' President and CEO Jeff Rubin. "The WePlayed A.I. technology is first-rate, and they're now a strategic partner for us to deliver new fan-facing, interactive video content for our partner schools.

About WePlayed Sports: WePlayed Sports offers a new and effortless way for college athletic departments to create and manage video. WePlayed's pioneering technology automatically converts full-length game film into compelling short-form videos, enabling department staff to spend less time clipping highlights and more time connecting with fans. In addition to working with select member schools within the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big East, WePlayed has partnered with Ivy League, Sun Belt, NEWMAC and Sunshine State conference members.

About SIDEARM Sports: SIDEARM Sports provides the technology platform that powers the official websites, mobile apps, statistical integration, live audio and video streaming, and e-commerce platforms of collegiate athletic partners across the nation. SIDEARM is trusted by some of the biggest brands in the industry, including NCAA Division I programs, and a majority of the Power 5 athletic departments. SIDEARM has operated within the LEARFIELD portfolio of companies since 2014.

About LEARFIELD: LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

