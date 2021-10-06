WePlayed Sports Raises $2 Million Seed Round to Grow Short-Form Video Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlayed Sports, the leader in short-form video for college athletics, today announced the closing of a $2 million seed round. This round of funding was led by Ryan Moore, Founder of Accomplice, with participation from other firms, including Techstars and Correlation Ventures.

WePlayed Sports' platform automatically converts full-length game film into compelling short-form videos - called #moments - reducing the hours spent clipping and finding highlights. With today's sports fans' growing preference for short-form clips rather than full-length games, WePlayed makes it easier than ever to keep fans connected and engaged with their favorite athletes and teams.

"This raise illustrates the underserved demand for technology that expedites the creation of short-form video content in college athletics," said Terry Denson, WePlayed's co-founder and CEO. "Our solution merges game action, advanced technology and platform distribution to satisfy fans' hunger for easy access to the athletes, teams, and sports they follow and helps colleges and conferences produce content imperative for fan engagement."

WePlayed has partnered with industry leaders, including LEARFIELD, SIDEARM Sports, WMT and the NCAA, along with schools from the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big East, Ivy League, Sun Belt, Sunshine State, and NEWMAC conferences. This new round of funding will be used to continue scaling the business and make key hires in the areas of engineering and revenue generation. The WePlayed Sports team will continue to draw on its depth of expertise in technology, media, and sports as it continues to advance its platform and make an impact at universities nationwide.

About WePlayed Sports: WePlayed Sports offers a new and effortless way for college athletic departments to create and manage video. WePlayed's pioneering technology automatically converts full-length game film into compelling short-form videos, enabling department staff to spend less time clipping highlights and more time connecting with fans.

