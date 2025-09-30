Wepoint, a new North American AI leader: 1,500 experts by 2030 following the strategic merger with Logient nventive

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The North American digital landscape welcomes Wepoint, a new key player in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The creation of this entity stems from the ambition of the French international group Onepoint to expand on the continent, made possible by the strategic merger with Quebec-based Logient nventive. Present in Montreal for two decades, Onepoint thus decisively strengthens its local presence while asserting its ambitions across the continent.

Transforming North American organizations with AI

Wepoint embodies the desire to build a collective project that will expand not only to Quebec companies, but also across North America. This new key player, born from two companies with complementary expertise and aligned cultures, already brings together more than 600 experts led by an experienced governance team.

Thanks to this synergy, the company can offer a full range of services related to organizational transformation, particularly in connection with generative AI and the redefinition of business processes through AI agents, digital transformation, cybersecurity, data, cloud platforms, and more.

"This merger marks an important milestone in our internationalization strategy. It takes place in a dynamic North American market estimated at $800 billion," shares David Layani, founder and president of Onepoint. "We are creating a hybrid model that combines consulting excellence, local expertise, and large-scale innovation capacity. Montreal is the starting point of an expansion across North America."

Beginning in 2025, Wepoint plans to strengthen its workforce in Quebec, Canada, and the United States. The goal is to become a leading player in consulting and AI, with $250 million in revenue within five years, supported by an expanded team of 1,500 AI experts.

This expansion is accompanied by the appointment to the board of directors of Ashish Kumar (formerly Microsoft, Avanade), based in the United States, and Patrick Nicolet (formerly Capgemini), based in Europe, two international experts who will provide decisive strategic support to Wepoint's North American growth.

Montreal, the starting point of Wepoint's North American ambition

In Montreal, Onepoint's 150 Canadian talents join Logient nventive's 450 experts. A leader in the design and deployment of technology and business solutions, Logient nventive generated $76.5 million in 2024 and has an established client portfolio in banking, energy, financial services, and manufacturing. With the acquisition of this company already firmly rooted in Quebec's technology ecosystem, Montreal becomes the nerve center of Onepoint's North American operations.

"Wepoint offers Quebec and Canadian organizations integrated support, from strategy to implementation. Thanks to our roots in Quebec and our international reach, we are creating with Wepoint a unique innovation lever for Quebec, Canada, and North America," explains Vincent Godcharles. "The arrival of Geneviève Bertrand as COO marks a major turning point. Her expertise in artificial intelligence will play a key role in achieving our objectives and accelerating our growth trajectory."

This project will be carried out by a strong team of senior partners in Canada, including Vincent Godcharles, CEO of Logient, who becomes President of Wepoint Canada. He is joined by Geneviève Bertrand, Patrick Mousseau, Pierre-Paul Melanson, and Éric Périon, who oversee operations.

A growth driver for Wepoint with the U.S. office

The Canadian partners will rely on the collaboration of Wepoint teams based in New York and led by Thomas Ciulla, also a partner since 2024, as well as Kishore Ramakrishnan, a partner based in the United Kingdom. Both are contributing to significant client development in the U.S. banking and financial services sector. They will be supported by the arrival of six additional partners in the United States by early 2026.

About Wepoint

Founded in 2025, Wepoint reflects Onepoint group's ambition to become North America's leading force in consulting and AI. Born from the merger of Onepoint's North American teams with the Logient nventive group, Wepoint is based in New York, Montreal and Quebec City. Its 600 experts support organizations through their most strategic transformation projects.

About Onepoint

For more than 20 years, Onepoint has supported major transformations of companies and public institutions. We believe that economic growth and social progress are inseparable. Thus, we put technological innovation at the service of our clients and society. Our ambition is to build together a sustainable future that benefits everyone.

We invest in regions, people, and technology in France (Aix-en-Provence, Bordeaux, Lyon, Nantes, Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg, and Toulouse) and around the world (Australia, Belgium, Canada, Malaysia, Morocco, and Singapore) thanks to our 4,500 talents. Our revenue has increased tenfold in 10 years, reaching more than €500 million, with a target of €1 billion within four years.

About Logient nventive

Logient nventive Group is the result of the strategic merger of two major digital players, Logient and nventive. With more than 25 years of combined experience, the Group now brings together more than 450 experts across three campuses in Montreal, Quebec City, and Tunis.

Through its expertise in custom development, data and artificial intelligence, business application integration (SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365 & Power Platform), architecture, and IT consulting, Logient nventive has supported more than 400 clients in achieving their digital ambitions.

With more than 2,000 digital solutions developed to date, the Group combines technological strength and human expertise to turn business challenges into sustainable success.

