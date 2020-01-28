We're Adding On-Line Ordering To I*SKREAM® Brand Ice-Cream Bars -- Now Available Coast to Coast with Free Shipping Through I*SKREAM's Website

MILFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I*SKREAM® Bars in 7 decadent, no sugar added flavors has undergone a brand reinvention. Low in calories and fat, I*SKREAM is now available for sale from coast to coast through its website and offers free shipping and handling with a minimum purchase of 4 boxes.



I*SKREAM® bars new packaging with its vibrant, colorful cartons is easy to recognize. What's inside our bars reflects the desire by consumers to find a better-for-you ice cream SUPERTREAT®. Iskream is made using fresh banana puree, nutmeg, organic cocoa nibs and bourbon vanilla. The fresh new appearance and flavor conveys the company's goal that no one should take a bite of mediocre ice cream. With only 3-4 grams of sugar and a creamy chocolate coating nothing in this bar SKREAMS ordinary.

I*SKREAM® is a 100% women-owned business founded by ice cream maker Susan Patrick to create a low sugar, naturally sweetened with Stevia, delicious frozen SUPERTREAT® that she could serve her four children." On-line," says Patrick, "opens the door for everyone to get I*SKREAM. It's like a gift that arrives after the holidays."

I*SKREAM® is available on-line starting February 1, 2020. Contact us at www.iskream.com\shoppe for samples and more information about our unique product.

Contact Information:



Susan Patrick

President, ISKREAM, INC.

203-908-3769

233169@email4pr.com

https://iskream.com/

SOURCE I*SKREAM Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iskream.com

