We're Awake 16 Hours a Day. We Spend 10 of Them Staring at Our Screens--and Most of Us Feel Powerless to Stop

Offline.now launches as a comprehensive digital wellness platform powered by behavioral data that shows confidence, not willpower, is the missing link to lasting change

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Do the math: We're awake roughly 16 hours a day. We spend 10 of those hours staring at screens—phones, tablets, computers, TV, gaming devices. That's 63% of our waking life.

The first platform dedicated entirely to digital balance, Offline.now reveals something even more startling: It's not that we lack willpower to change our behavior. It's that we lack confidence. New research from the site shows 8 in 10 people are ready to change their relationship with technology, but more than half are so overwhelmed they don't know where to start.

"When people tell us they feel overwhelmed, it's not laziness. It's a crisis of confidence," says Eli Singer, Founder of Offline.now and author of Offline.now: A Practical Guide to Healthy Digital Balance on which the platform is based.

Expert Insights on Digital Struggles

The Offline.now Digital Wellness Directory features licensed professionals across North America specializing in ADHD, relationships, family dynamics, high-achievers, and behavior change.

Morning routines set the tone for our entire day. Psychotherapist Harshi Sritharan explains: "Don't reach for your phone first thing in the morning. It injects your dopamine full of uncertainty. You've told your brain the most important thing today is putting out fires. These aren't willpower issues; they're about how blue light disrupts circadian rhythm, especially for those with ADHD who already struggle with sleep regulation."

High Performers Need Boundaries

Executive Function Coach Craig Selinger says: "High performers think they need better time management. What they need are boundaries. They're available 24/7, and their phones are permission slips to say yes to everything. Old technology like TV had a clear beginning and end. With new digital offerings, there's no ending."

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Gaea Woods says digital devices are killing relationships: "We use them unconsciously when connection matters most. When you're scrolling at dinner, you're saying 'My phone is more interesting than you.' The breakthrough happens when couples set explicit agreements."

When Change Is Possible

Offline.now's research pinpoints when users are most open to shifting digital habits:

Evenings (6 pm-11:59 pm) are "Go Time" with 40% at peak readiness to act.

with 40% at peak readiness to act. Sundays are "Reset Day" when 43% want to set boundaries for the week ahead.

when 43% want to set boundaries for the week ahead. Saturdays offer natural opportunities for self-compassion and rest.

offer natural opportunities for self-compassion and rest. Afternoons are the "Overwhelm Window" with 57% feeling consumed by screens.

with 57% feeling consumed by screens. Fridays show the highest overwhelm but are the worst time for interventions.

The Platform's Framework

The Offline.now Matrix maps users' confidence and motivation levels to reveal their starting point: Overwhelmed, Ready, Stuck, or Unconcerned. The approach replaces willpower-based advice with microlearning strategies (each taking 20 minutes or less) that track emotional triggers rather than screen time.

Propelled by University of Toronto

Offline.now is a University of Toronto-affiliated startup leveraging one of the world's most powerful innovation networks.

How Offline.now Works

For individuals and families: Take the free self-assessment quiz to map your motivation and confidence levels in under three minutes. Get instant access to practical strategies, curated resources, and a searchable directory of digital wellness experts.

For digital wellness professionals: Join a growing community of licensed practitioners by creating your profile at Offline.now. The platform provides new client leads, professional development, and visibility in an expanding market.

