We're Making Chili! Bush's® Beans Invites People to 'Chili Nights' Dinner with Actor and Chili Connoisseur Brian Baumgartner in NYC

NYC Launch Dinner - Seats are Limited!

You're invited to grab a seat and join Brian Baumgartner, known for his on-and-off the screen chili fandom, at his exclusive 'Chili Night' dinner in New York City. On November 18 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET, 20 chili fans will have the opportunity to gather around to enjoy what we believe is the ultimate comfort and connection food: a big, hearty bowl of chili. The first drop of 10 guest seats to Brian's Chili Night gathering are now live to book here*, with a second drop of 10 guest seats available at 9 a.m. ET on November 13. More event details will be shared with those who secure a spot.

"Bush's Chili Beans? Yeah… they've always been the not-so-secret weapon in my family's chili," said Baumgartner. "But it's more than just what's in the pot – chili has this way of bringing people together. It can turn an ordinary Tuesday into something special. So, I'm teaming up with Bush's to help more folks bring back those moments, because chili night? That's always a good night."

Host Your Own Chili Night Nationwide

For chili makers that can't make it to NYC, the new Chili Nights booking platform makes hosting these special dinners seamless from the comfort of home. The first 200 hosts who sign up through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 24 (or while supplies last), unlock everything they need for a memorable Chili Night, including an exclusive toolkit with Bush's Chili Beans coupons, Brian's famous chili recipe and his expert tips for hosting sent directly to their home.

"With life moving 100 miles per hour, shared family meals often fall by the wayside. Our Chili Nights booking platform is a way to press pause and make room for connection around the table," said BJ Thomas, Brand Manager at Bush's Beans. "Whether it's a weeknight dinner at a friend's place or a full-on chili celebration, we're here to help make Chili Nights an easy, delicious tradition worth gathering for."

Masterfully slow-simmered to perfection in a rich sauce with a unique blend of spices infused into every bean, Bush's Chili Beans are the secret ingredient for making homemade chili even better. Bush's Chili Beans are the key to an award-winning recipe and have been the go-to ingredient for both world champion chili and office chili cookoffs. Available in both mild and spicy sauce varieties, Bush's Chili Beans can be found on shelves nationwide; to locate a store near you, visit www.bushbeans.com/en_US/product-locator/find-in-store.

*Attendance at the NYC Chili Night launch dinner is limited to 20 guests due to capacity and safety guidelines and requires advanced registration through the reservation link provided. Seats are on a first-come, first-served basis and registration ends 12:00 p.m. ET on November 13, 2025 or while openings are available, whichever occurs first. Must be 18+. For full terms, visit https://bushschilinightsdinner.dja.com.

