We're Ready for our Close Up

"Poland Spring has been around since 1845 and the brand has such a strong connection with our fans that we felt the best way to introduce our sparkling water was to embrace our heritage and values," said Rosa Veliz, Brand Manager for Regional Spring Water Brands. "Product source is as important to our consumers as it is to us. There are a lot of new sparkling water brands out there creating a lot of hype, but we believe in real, simple ingredients, like 100% natural spring water – not image or gimmicks."

We've got five brands in other parts of the country, so look for our TV spots and digital content from our other Regional Sparkling Spring Water brands - Deer Park® in the mid-Atlantic and South, Zephyrhills® in Florida, Ozarka® in the Southwest, Ice Mountain® in the Midwest and Arrowhead® in California.

Our new sparkling water comes in 10 great flavors and is made with real spring water, natural flavors and added bubbles with no calories, sugars, sweeteners or colors. You can find it at most retailers or get it delivered by ReadyRefreshSM, where available.

You can view our new commercial and find more videos on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/polandspringbb. For more information, follow @PolandSpring on Facebook and @PolandSpringWtr on Instagram and Twitter.

About Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has been served throughout the northeast for more than 170 years. Offering a refreshing taste inspired by nature, Poland Spring® Brand Sparkling is made with real spring water from carefully selected natural springs, real fruit flavors, and the addition of refreshing bubbles. Poland Spring Sparkling is free of calories, sugars, sweeteners and colors. To learn more visit: https://www.polandspring.com/sparkling-water.

Kate Weissman, Team N

kweissman@team-n.net

617-520-7097

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/were-ready-for-our-close-up-300643769.html

SOURCE Poland Spring