Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Business Leader, Ellen Lubman, as Chief Business Officer

"Ellen brings to Werewolf extensive experience and a proven track record across business and corporate development, finance, and fundraising in biopharma," said Daniel J. Hicklin, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. "Ellen joins at a pivotal time as we advance our pipeline of novel immunomodulatory therapeutics to the clinic. Her insights and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build Werewolf's business and translate our novel discoveries into important new treatments for cancer patients."

Werewolf Therapeutics is developing novel immunomodulatory therapies designed to enhance the body's immune response to cancer. Using its PREDATOR™ protein engineering platform, the company generates potent biologics that can be systemically delivered in an inactivated format to prevent unwanted effects on non-target tissues. In the tumor microenvironment, these molecules are selectively activated to deliver the full biological potency of cytokines and immune stimulatory antibodies for maximum therapeutic potential.

"The team at Werewolf is innovating to design therapeutic solutions that address the complex challenges surrounding cancer immunotherapy," said Ms. Lubman. "Their approach is truly differentiated in its ability to deliver safe and powerful anti-tumor therapeutics systemically - the holy grail of cancer immunotherapy. I am excited to bring a thoughtful approach to the corporate development and business strategy for Werewolf as we work toward the goal of developing novel biotherapeutics that go beyond the standard of care for patients living with cancer."

Ms. Lubman brings vast biopharmaceutical industry experience to the Werewolf Therapeutics team. She joins Werewolf from Impel NeuroPharma, where she was Chief Business Officer. Prior to Impel, she was the Vice President of External Science & Innovation at Allergan, where, through two mergers from Forest Labs and Actavis, she was responsible for strategic expansion of the company's diverse pipeline of therapeutics in a variety of disease areas. Ms. Lubman has held numerous executive and leadership roles at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celtic Pharma Management, L.P., Robertson Stephens Investment Bank, and Abbott Labs. Ms. Lubman frequently advises emerging companies on business development strategy and fundraising. She serves on the Board of Directors of GeneCentric Therapeutics and IntrepidaBio, as well as the Advisory Board of TMRW.org. Ms. Lubman also currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Daedalus Innovation Fund of Weill-Cornell and Board of Directors of Gilda's Club of NYC. Ms. Lubman earned her M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business with a focus on Global Management and her B.A. in Biology from Rutgers College.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology biotherapeutics company advancing a pipeline of next-generation, transformative cancer treatments designed to focus the body's immune response to selectively target cancer. Werewolf's proprietary PREDATOR™ protein engineering platform combines a variety of approaches to actively silence the drug while in systemic circulation, optimize its pharmacokinetic profile, and rapidly and efficiently transform into the fully active state upon reaching the tumor microenvironment for maximum therapeutic potential. Werewolf is creating a new era of tumor-selective, systemically delivered drugs with the potential to deliver more effective, less toxic treatments for people with cancer. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

